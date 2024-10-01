Caught on camera: Fearless woman fends off three armed robbers in heroic showdown in Amritsar (WATCH)

In an extraordinary act of bravery, a woman in Punjab's Amritsar single-handedly fought off three robbers who tried to broke into her home, turning what could have been a disastrous robbery into an inspiring tale of courage.

In an extraordinary act of bravery, a woman in Punjab's Amritsar single-handedly fought off three robbers who tried to broke into her home, turning what could have been a disastrous robbery into an inspiring tale of courage. The bold confrontation took place in broad daylight in Harigobindpura area, where the unarmed woman, standing alone, pressing against her door, stared down and subdued the criminals, sending a powerful message of resilience.

The robbers, thinking they had chosen an easy target, were swiftly met with a fierce and unrelenting defense from the resident. As the robbers attempted to carry out their sinister plan, the brave unarmed woman, screaming on top of her voice, countered every move, overpowering all three of them in a heart-pounding clash that unfolded within the walls of her home.

A video of the woman's brave confrontation with the robbers is going viral on social media.

According to reports, the head of the family, Jagjit Singh, shared that, like every day, he was at his shop when he received a call saying that noises of commotion were coming from his house. He immediately rushed home and found out from his wife, Mandeep Kaur, that three robbers had jumped over the wall and entered the house.

Mandeep Kaur shared that, like every day, she was at home with her children in the afternoon. Her six-year-old daughter and ten-year-old son were in the house. As soon as she came into the lobby after picking up clothes from the terrace, she saw through the window that two individuals had jumped over the wall and entered the house.

Immediately, the woman began banging on the lobby door and shouting loudly, which scared the robbers and forced them to open the gate and flee.

