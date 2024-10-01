Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Caught on camera: Fearless woman fends off three armed robbers in heroic showdown in Amritsar (WATCH)

    In an extraordinary act of bravery, a woman in Punjab's Amritsar single-handedly fought off three robbers who tried to broke into her home, turning what could have been a disastrous robbery into an inspiring tale of courage.

    Caught on camera: Fearless woman fends off three armed robbers in heroic showdown in Amritsar (WATCH) shk
    Author
    Shweta Kumari
    First Published Oct 1, 2024, 7:09 PM IST | Last Updated Oct 1, 2024, 7:09 PM IST

    In an extraordinary act of bravery, a woman in Punjab's Amritsar single-handedly fought off three robbers who tried to broke into her home, turning what could have been a disastrous robbery into an inspiring tale of courage. The bold confrontation took place in broad daylight in Harigobindpura area, where the unarmed woman, standing alone, pressing against her door, stared down and subdued the criminals, sending a powerful message of resilience.

    The robbers, thinking they had chosen an easy target, were swiftly met with a fierce and unrelenting defense from the resident. As the robbers attempted to carry out their sinister plan, the brave unarmed woman, screaming on top of her voice, countered every move, overpowering all three of them in a heart-pounding clash that unfolded within the walls of her home.

    A video of the woman's brave confrontation with the robbers is going viral on social media.

    Also read: UP SHOCKER! Thief follows woman right inside her house, snatches chain & flees; shocking video surfaces| WATCH

    According to reports, the head of the family, Jagjit Singh, shared that, like every day, he was at his shop when he received a call saying that noises of commotion were coming from his house. He immediately rushed home and found out from his wife, Mandeep Kaur, that three robbers had jumped over the wall and entered the house.

    Mandeep Kaur shared that, like every day, she was at home with her children in the afternoon. Her six-year-old daughter and ten-year-old son were in the house. As soon as she came into the lobby after picking up clothes from the terrace, she saw through the window that two individuals had jumped over the wall and entered the house.

    Immediately, the woman began banging on the lobby door and shouting loudly, which scared the robbers and forced them to open the gate and flee.

     

    Latest Videos
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Kerala: Rape accused actor Siddique makes public appearance after evading Kerala police for one week dmn

    Kerala: Rape accused actor Siddique makes public appearance after evading Kerala police for one week

    Athletes thank CM Yogi Adityanath for honouring sportspersons, transforming sports landscape AJR

    Athletes thank CM Yogi Adityanath for honouring sportspersons, transforming sports landscape

    Yogi govt plants 36.80 crore saplings, surpasses its target under Ped Lagao, Ped Bachao Campaign 2024 dmn

    Yogi govt plants 36.80 crore saplings, surpasses its target under Ped Lagao, Ped Bachao Campaign 2024

    Isha Foundation denies forcing people into marriage or monkhood, emphasizes individual freedom to make choices dmn

    Isha Foundation denies forcing people into marriage or monkhood, emphasizes individual freedom to make choices

    UP to conduct statewide cleanliness, fogging operations in disease control campaign AJR

    UP to conduct statewide cleanliness, fogging operations in disease control campaign

    Recent Stories

    Kerala: Rape accused actor Siddique makes public appearance after evading Kerala police for one week dmn

    Kerala: Rape accused actor Siddique makes public appearance after evading Kerala police for one week

    Athletes thank CM Yogi Adityanath for honouring sportspersons, transforming sports landscape AJR

    Athletes thank CM Yogi Adityanath for honouring sportspersons, transforming sports landscape

    Yogi govt plants 36.80 crore saplings, surpasses its target under Ped Lagao, Ped Bachao Campaign 2024 dmn

    Yogi govt plants 36.80 crore saplings, surpasses its target under Ped Lagao, Ped Bachao Campaign 2024

    Isha Foundation denies forcing people into marriage or monkhood, emphasizes individual freedom to make choices dmn

    Isha Foundation denies forcing people into marriage or monkhood, emphasizes individual freedom to make choices

    UP to conduct statewide cleanliness, fogging operations in disease control campaign AJR

    UP to conduct statewide cleanliness, fogging operations in disease control campaign

    Recent Videos

    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: FM Nirmala Sitharaman inspires with keynote address on India's future (WATCH) AJR

    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: FM Nirmala Sitharaman inspires with keynote address on India's future (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: Scientists discuss mRNA tech for Malaria inspired by COVID-19 success (WATCH) AJR

    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: Scientists discuss mRNA tech for Malaria inspired by COVID-19 success (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: Prof. Kausik Gangopadhyay sheds light on 'The Majoritarian Myth' (WATCH) AJR

    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: Prof. Kausik Gangopadhyay sheds light on 'The Majoritarian Myth' (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: Deep Dive into history of Hindus in Bengal, East Pakistan, and Bangladesh (WATCH) AJR

    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: Deep dive into history of Hindus in Bengal, East Pakistan, and Bangladesh (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: BJP spokesperson Pradeep Bhandari sheds light on India's Demography [WATCH] anr

    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: BJP spokesperson Pradeep Bhandari sheds light on India's Demography [WATCH]

    Video Icon