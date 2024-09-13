Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Caught on camera: 35-year-old gym owner shot dead in Delhi, Lawrence Bishnoi gang claims responsibility

    A 35-year-old gym owner, Nadir Shah, was fatally shot by two assailants on a motorcycle in Delhi's Greater Kailash area. The Lawrence Bishnoi gang claimed responsibility for the attack, citing interference with their business dealings.

    Caught on camera 35-year-old gym owner shot dead in Delhi's Greater Kailash, Lawrence Bishnoi gang claims responsibility gcw
    First Published Sep 13, 2024, 10:40 AM IST

    A 35-year-old gym owner was shot dead by two assailants on a motorcycle in Delhi’s Greater Kailash area on Thursday night, according to the police. Nadir Shah, an Afghani living in CR Park, was shot numerous times during the incident and ultimately died as a result.

    Around 10:45 p.m., police received a report regarding the incident, and they discovered Shah there suffering from significant injuries. Friends drove him to a neighbouring hospital, but when they got there, the doctors declared him dead. Numerous shots were fired during the confrontation, and empty ammunition were found nearby, according to the police.

    At 10.40 pm, a man wearing a chequered shirt approaches the two and begins firing. While one of the men ducks and runs away, the attacker keeps firing at Shah.

    Ankit Chauhan, the deputy commissioner of police, stated that an investigation is now under progress and that a case has been filed in accordance with the applicable legal provisions. The authorities are looking into every avenue connected to the homicide.

    "We received a PCR call regarding a firing incident at around 10:45 PM. We learnt about the shooting incident that occurred in GK's (Greater Kailash) E-block. Bullet injuries were suffered by Nadir Shah, the partner gym owner," DCP (South) Ankit Chauhan said news agency ANI.

    “Further investigation is underway. Seven to eight rounds of bullets were fired. The condition of the victim is critical. We have formed 5 teams for surveillance and other purposes,” he added. 

     The Lawrence Bishnoi gang has claimed responsibility for Shah’s killing. Gangster Rohit Godara announced via a social media post. In a social media post, Godara said he ordered the killing of Shah after his aide Samir Baba, who is jailed at Tihar, sent him a message that Shah was obstructing their business deals.

