Catholic Bishops seek amendments to Waqf Act amid Kerala land dispute, calls for fair political approach

The Catholic Bishops Conference of India (CBCI) has urged political parties and lawmakers to take an impartial and constructive stance on land issues, including the Munambam dispute in Kerala.

ANI |Updated: Apr 1, 2025, 9:57 AM IST

New Delhi: The Catholic Bishops Conference of India (CBCI) has urged political parties and legislators to adopt an unbiased and constructive approach to land issues, including Munambam in Kerala. The CBCI has said that certain provisions in the existing Central Waqf Act are inconsistent with the Constitution and the Waqf Board in Kerala has invoked these provisions to declare the ancestral residential properties of more than 600 families in the Munambam region as Waqf land.

In a statement released on Monday, the CBCI said that over past three years, this issue has escalated into a complex legal dispute. It added that only a legal amendment can provide a permanent solution, and this must be recognized by the people's representatives. It added that the Waqf Amendment Bill should provide a permanent solution to land issues including Munambam in Kerala.

Also Read: Waqf bill set for April 2 introduction in Lok Sabha, govt to hold talks with INDIA bloc leaders

CBCI urges political parties to adopt unbiased and constructive approach to Waqf issue

CBCI has urged political parties and legislators to adopt an unbiased and constructive approach to this issue and the rightful ownership of land must be fully restored to the people of Munambam.

It said, any provisions or laws that contradict the principles of the Indian Constitution must be amended and at the same time, the rights of religious minorities, as guaranteed by the Constitution, must be safeguarded.

Union Minister Kiren Rijiju in a post on X sharing the letter by CBCI said, "Catholic Bishops Council of India appeals Political Parties to support the Waqf Amendment Bill. It is the duty of those in politics to care for and address problems and challenges faced by our people. For example, hundreds of families in Munambam, Kerala and countless people across India have suffered and continue to seek a solution to protect their properties and homes."

Also Read: 'Masjids, Waqf land not under threat': Yogi Adityanath slams opposition's 'misleading' claims

