Biden flooded with requests for Modi's State Dinner invite; India Caucus pitches for joint US Congress address

"PM Modi's visit will be an opportunity to 'reaffirm the deep and close partnership between the United States and India, and the warm bonds of friendship and family that link Americans and clearly Indians together. That is very important to President Biden," White House Press Secretary Karine jean-Pierre said.

United States President Joe Biden is flooded with requests from people wanting to be a part of the State Dinner he is hosting for Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the White House has said, adding that this showed the excitement level.

Responding to a question on President Biden receiving many requests from Indian-Americans across his administration, lawmakers and corporate sector leaders seeking an invitation to the much sought-after state dinner next month, White House Press Secretary Karine jean-Pierre told media persons, "I think that is a good thing. That shows the excitement of the prime minister being here on June 22.

"I think that is a good thing, to get those requests. I think that is important and show why it is critical to continue growing that partnership that we have with India," Jean-Pierre said, adding that President Biden and the First Lady are looking forward to welcoming Prime Minister Modi for the official state visit on June 22nd.

The press secretary further said that PM Modi's visit will be an opportunity to 'reaffirm the deep and close partnership between the United States and India, and the warm bonds of friendship and family that link Americans and clearly Indians together. That is very important to the President'.

The visit will also strengthen our two countries' shared commitment to a free, open, prosperous, and secure Indo-Pacific and shared resolve to evaluate our strategic technology partnership, including in defence, clean energy, and space, the official added.

PM Modi at US Congress joint session?

A request has gone to House Speaker Kevin McCarthy from the influential Congressional India Caucus co-chairs to invite Prime Minister Narendra Modi to address a joint session of the US Congress during his upcoming state visit.

Indian-American Congressman Ro Khanna from the Democratic Party and Congressman Michael Waltz from the Republican Party wrote to McCarthy, "We respectfully request your consideration in inviting PM Modi for a joint address to Congress, thus highlighting the significance of the US-India strategic partnership and the shared values upon which it is built."

The two lawmakers highlighted the need to strengthen bilateral relations between the two countries and showcase the partnership by granting a joint address to the Congress.

As state dinners have come to signify the President's utmost respect for visiting heads of state, granting a joint address to the Congress is a commensurate honour for the leader of the world's largest democracy and perhaps the most critical partner to countering China in the 21st century, the lawmakers wrote.

If PM Modi is invited by McCarthy, this would be the second address by the Indian Prime Minister to the joint session of the Congress, making him one of the few world leaders who had the opportunity to address American lawmakers twice.

