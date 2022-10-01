Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    New Indian Railways timetable 'Trains at a glance' is live; download now

     The tables in the book give details on arrival and departure timings of trains, distance in kilometres, stoppages at major stations, days of service, classes of accommodation, and even the availability of pantry cars.

    New Indian Railways timetable 'Trains at a glance' is now live; download now
    The new Indian Railways timetable -- known as 'Trains at a glance' -- went live on October 1. Indian Railways runs about 3,240 Express/Mail trains, which include Rajdhani Express, Shatabdi Express, Humsafar Express, Vande Bharat Express, Gatimaan Express, Tejas Express, Duronto Express, Antyodaya Express, Garib Rath Express, Sampark Kranti Express, Janshatabdi Express, Yuva Express, Uday Express and other types of trains. 

    The timings of all the Mail/Express trains are indicated in the new timetable. However, the tables do not indicate all the train stoppages. Rather it shows stoppages at important stations. This publication also does not include the timings of passenger (slow) trains and through and slip coach services. Passengers need to refer to the Zonal Timetables for the same.

    The Indian Railways network also operates about 5,660 suburban trains and 3,000 passenger trains. The Railways carries about 2.23 crore passengers daily. It intends to operate over 65,000 special train trips to clear extra rush and meet passenger demand. About 566 coaches were permanently augmented to increase the carrying capacity.

    The trains have been shaded differently in the new timetable. Shatabdi, Jan Shatabdi, Rajdhani, Garib Rath and Duronto Express trains are represented in magenta colour. Superfast trains are marked in yellow while Mail and Express trains are shaded in blue and white colours, respectively. 

    According to Railways, changes to the timetable are aimed at improving punctuality. To note, the new train timetable is available as an 'e-Book' which can be downloaded from the IRCTC website.

    Page number 4 of the timetable gives passengers the route map. Those travelling between intermediate stations can locate their starting station and trace it to their destination. Page number 9 gives passengers information on train numbers, while page 25 gives details of train names. The tables in the book also give details on arrival and departure timings of trains, distance in kilometres, stoppages at major stations, days of service, classes of accommodation, and even the availability of pantry cars.

