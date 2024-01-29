Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    desktopAdmobileAd

    Cannot tolerate hoisting Saffron flags over govt buildings: Karnataka Home Minister G Parameshwar

    Karnataka's Home Minister, Dr G. Parameshwar, defends police action against the 'Hanumadhwaja' flag at Keragodu Gram Panchayat, Mandya. He cites lack of permission, declares hoisting saffron flags on govt. buildings illegal, emphasizes adherence to law, and condemns attempts to create unrest for political motives.

    Cannot tolerate hoisting Saffron flags over govt buildings: Karnataka Home Minister G Parameshwar vkp
    Author
    Vinaykumar Patil
    First Published Jan 29, 2024, 11:38 AM IST

    Karnataka's Home Minister, Dr G. Parameshwar, has defended the recent police action taken against individuals who flew the 'Hanumadhwaja' at the Keragodu Gram Panchayat office premises in Mandya district. The minister clarified that the saffron flag was removed by panchayat officials due to the absence of permission to hoist it. He emphasized that the hoisting of saffron flags on government buildings is illegal and can disturb societal peace.

    Addressing reporters, Dr Parameshwar explained that the panchayat officials replaced the saffron flag with the national flag to adhere to legal protocols. He condemned the act of flying unauthorized flags on government premises, stating that such actions disrupt the tranquillity of society. The incident resulted in a commotion, leading the police to resort to a lathi charge.

    Karnataka: Section 144 imposed as tension peaks in Mandya over Hanuman flag issue

    Highlighting the BJP's attempts to portray the Congress as anti-Hindu, the Home Minister asserted that both parties are Hindus, emphasizing the importance of respecting the law. He urged people to fly saffron flags at temples and private places instead of government buildings. Dr Parameshwar expressed displeasure at what he deemed a deliberate attempt to create unrest in society for political gains.

    The minister clarified that the issue is not about religious sentiments but rather adherence to the law. He stated, "There is a law in this state, we are saying don't do anything to break the law." He further criticized the misleading statements made by some individuals who claimed to have obtained permission for one thing but carried out a different action.

    He acknowledged the community's desire to display various flags, including those representing Ambedkar and Kempegowda. However, he stressed that such activities should not disrupt the peace and harmony of society.

    In response to the incident, several residents pledged to fly the national flag, but as the situation unfolded, different individuals expressed their intentions to hoist various flags. The Home Minister urged citizens to exercise restraint and adhere to legal guidelines to prevent further disturbances.

    Last Updated Jan 29, 2024, 11:39 AM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    RJD chief Lalu Prasad Yadav reaches ED office for questioning in land-for-jobs case AJR

    BREAKING: RJD chief Lalu Prasad Yadav reaches ED office for questioning in land-for-jobs case

    Four women stage dramatic disrobing act in Vadodara to evade capture after stealing cash from laundry snt

    Four women stage dramatic disrobing act in Vadodara to evade capture after stealing cash from laundry

    Vanished without a trace: Mysuru family's mystery rooted in debt, harassment struggles

    Vanished without a trace: Mysuru family's mystery rooted in debt, harassment struggles

    Security breach at Delhi Airport: Intruder scales perimeter wall; Probe ordered AJR

    Security breach at Delhi Airport: Intruder scales perimeter wall; Probe ordered

    Kerala: Kadambur Higher Secondary school teacher acquitted in false POCSO case in Kannur rkn

    Kerala: Kadambur Higher Secondary school teacher acquitted in false POCSO case in Kannur

    Recent Stories

    England 'Bazball' triumph in Hyderabad Test serves as wake-up call for India, says Nasser Hussain snt

    England's 'Bazball' triumph in Hyderabad Test serves as wake-up call for India, says Nasser Hussain

    IND vs ENG: Don't think there was lot of help, had to keep a cool head - Tom Hartley after remarkable debut snt

    IND vs ENG: Don't think there was lot of help, had to keep a cool head - Tom Hartley after remarkable debut

    Bigg Boss 17: Ankita Lokhande refuses to pose with husband Vicky Jain; upset over unexpected eviction ATG

    Bigg Boss 17: Ankita Lokhande refuses to pose with husband Vicky Jain; upset over unexpected eviction

    RJD chief Lalu Prasad Yadav reaches ED office for questioning in land-for-jobs case AJR

    BREAKING: RJD chief Lalu Prasad Yadav reaches ED office for questioning in land-for-jobs case

    Four women stage dramatic disrobing act in Vadodara to evade capture after stealing cash from laundry snt

    Four women stage dramatic disrobing act in Vadodara to evade capture after stealing cash from laundry

    Recent Videos

    Pariksha Pe Charcha 2024 PM Modi checks out projects of students ahead of 7th edition at Bharat Mandapam in Delhi gcw

    Pariksha Pe Charcha 2024: PM Modi checks out projects of students ahead of 7th edition at Bharat Mandapam

    Video Icon
    Osmania University: Man breaks into women's hostel, sparks student protest (WATCH) AJR

    Osmania University: Man breaks into women's hostel, sparks student protest (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Republic Day 2024: Meet the fighter pilots who will fly over Kartavya Path

    Republic Day 2024: Meet the fighter pilots who will fly over Kartavya Path

    Video Icon
    Ram Mandir Exclusive! Badminton Legend Pullela Gopichand speaks to Asianet News Network

    Ram Mandir Exclusive! 'PM Modi is very active in reviving Indian civilization; Temple will bring Ram Rajya'

    Video Icon
    Republic Day 2024: 4 women officers to debut as artillery regiment contingent commanders on Kartavya Path (WATCH)

    Republic Day 2024: 4 women officers to debut as artillery regiment contingent commanders on Kartavya Path

    Video Icon