Budget 2023: Leaders from AAP, BRS to boycott President Dropadi Murmu's address; here's why

    Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) leader K Keshava Rao has revealed that his party will boycott the President Dropadi Murmu's address to the joint sitting of both Houses of Parliament to protest against the BJP-led Centre's "failure on all fronts of governance". In this regard, the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) also said it will boycott the address.

    On the first day of the budget 2023 session, the President addresses members of both Houses in the Parliament's Central Hall. Rao, who is also the BRS's floor leader in Rajya Sabha, said his party is "boycotting in protest against the failure of BJP-led NDA government at the Centre on all fronts of governance".

    He said the AAP will also join the BRS in the boycott. BRS chief and Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao, is eyeing a role for himself in national politics and has been working on cobbling an alliance of opposition parties.

    AAP leader and MP Sanjay Singh said, "With all due respect to President Droupadi Murmu, we are boycotting the joint sitting of Parliament as the government has failed on all fronts and has not fulfilled its promises."

    Both Rao and Singh clarified that they and their parties respect the President and the President's chair but they are boycotting the address to protest against the BJP-led NDA government at the Centre.

    On Monday, BRS leader and Telangana Minister KT Rama Rao slammed the NDA government at the Centre and claimed that Prime Minister Narendra Modi who spoke against the symbols of colonial rule should think about continuing the system of Governors.

    "While the Chief Ministers of States and the Prime Minister are elected by the people, Governors are elected, but by whom," said Rama Rao, son of Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao.

