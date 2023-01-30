Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Union Budget 2023: What is it, how is it prepared?

    The Budget Session will commence on January 31 and is likely to conclude on 6 April, with a recess scheduled from February 14 till March 12. Until 2016, the Budget was presented on the last day of February. But since then, it has been presented on February 1.

    Union Budget 2023: What is it, how is it prepared? AJR
    Author
    Team Newsable
    First Published Jan 30, 2023, 3:00 PM IST

    Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman is all set to present the Union Budget 2023 in Parliament on February 1. It is also called as a comprehensive annual financial statement of the central government that comprises details of their capital, revenue, and expenditures.

    It can be seen that this will be the last full Budget of the Modi 2.0 government before the 2024 Lok Sabha elections. The Union Budget 2023 will be presented in the Lok Sabha at 11:00 am on 1 February.

    Also read: Budget 2023: Varanasi handloom workers hope getting subsidy in electricity

    The Budget Session will commence on January 31 and is likely to conclude on 6 April, with a recess scheduled from February 14 till March 12. Until 2016, the Budget was presented on the last day of February. But since then, it has been presented on February 1.

    According to Article 112 of the Indian Constitution, the Union Budget is a statement of the estimated receipts and expenditure of the Government of India.

    It is also a detailed, comprehensive statement on how much money the government plans to spend on various sectors such as healthcare, infrastructure, agriculture, education and job creation, among others, and how much money it aims to make through direct taxes, such as income tax, and indirect taxes, such as VAT (Value Added Tax) and GST (Goods and Services Tax). 

    Also read: Supreme Court agrees to hear plea challenging Centre's decision to ban BBC documentary on PM Modi

    When does the finance ministry start preparing the Budget?

    On October 10, 2022, the finance ministry started the exercise of preparing the Union Budget 2023. For this, the ministry consults with the NITI Aayog, the Central government's public policy think tank and the nodal agency tasked with catalysing economic development.

    How is the Budget prepared?

    It is reportedly said that the finance ministry issues a circular to all other ministries, states, and Union Territories, asking them to lay out their revenues and expenditures in the past financial year and a blueprint of estimates for the coming year. 

    Also read: Odisha Health Minister Naba Das, shot at by policeman, succumbs to bullet wounds

    The revenue secretary will then scrutinise the proposals after examining all aspects. Once the data is approved, it is sent to the finance ministry. The ministry will then check the overall estimate of revenue and expenditure to determine the overall budget deficit

    After all consultation, the finance ministry allocates funds to other ministries for future expenditures. In case of any disagreement over revenue allocations, the finance ministry consults with the prime minister or the Union Cabinet.

    Last Updated Jan 30, 2023, 3:00 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Student studying in universities to now teach five illiterate people to get credit score: Report AJR

    Students studying in universities to now teach five illiterate people to get credit score: Report

    Budget 2023: Varanasi handloom workers hope getting subsidy in electricity AJR

    Budget 2023: Varanasi handloom workers hope getting subsidy in electricity

    Supreme Court agrees to hear plea challenging Centre's decision to ban BBC documentary on PM Modi

    Supreme Court agrees to hear plea challenging Centre's decision to ban BBC documentary on PM Modi

    Hilarious beyond belief Adani Group's 'attack on India' claim draws jibe from Opposition AJR

    'Hilarious beyond belief': Adani Group's 'attack on India' claim draws jibe from Opposition

    Ahmedabad bound Vistara flight diverted to Udaipur; here's why AJR

    Ahmedabad-bound Vistara flight diverted to Udaipur; here's why

    Recent Stories

    We need improvement at the senior level - Mithali Raj after India ICC Women's U-19 T20 World Cup victory-ayh

    'We need improvement at the senior level' - Mithali Raj after India's ICC Women's U-19 T20 World Cup victory

    football Kaoru Mitoma, who wrote a thesis on dribbling, wins hearts after Brighton knock Liverpool out of FA Cup snt

    Mitoma, who wrote a thesis on dribbling, wins hearts as Brighton knock Liverpool out of FA Cup

    NEET PG 2023: Application correction window opens today; know what can be edited, steps to make changes - adt

    NEET PG 2023: Application correction window opens today; know what can be edited, steps to make changes

    KGF star Yash to play 'Raavan' opposite Ranbir Kapoor's 'Ram' in Nitesh Tiwari's 'Ramayana'? Details here RBA

    KGF star Yash to play 'Raavan' opposite Ranbir Kapoor's 'Ram' in Nitesh Tiwari's 'Ramayana'? Details here

    Student studying in universities to now teach five illiterate people to get credit score: Report AJR

    Students studying in universities to now teach five illiterate people to get credit score: Report

    Recent Videos

    IND vs NZ 2022-23, Lucknow/2nd T20I: We realised that it would be a challenging wicket - Paras Mhambrey after India toiling win against New Zealand-ayh

    IND vs NZ, 2nd T20I: 'We realised that it would be a challenging wicket' - Mhambrey after India's toiling win

    Video Icon
    WATCH Glimpses of AMPHEX 2023, mega wargames with over 900 troops, amphibious ships and fighter jets

    WATCH: Glimpses of AMPHEX 2023, India's mega exercise with over 900 troops, amphibious ships and fighter jets

    Video Icon
    Surprised some India are attaching more importance to views of foreign documentary-maker than Supreme Court: Kerala Governor

    Surprised people are attaching more importance to views of foreign documentary-maker than SC: Kerala Governor

    Video Icon
    Pathaan public review: Shah Rukh Khan, Deepika Padukone's film gets thumbs up; fans go gaga over Salman Khan (Watch) RBA

    Pathaan public review: Shah Rukh, Deepika Padukone's film gets thumbs up; fans go gaga over Salman Khan -Watch

    Video Icon
    India vs New Zealand, IND vs NZ 2022-23, Indore/3rd ODI: Broadcasters should give the correct picture - Rohit Sharma on his first ton in 3 years-ayh

    Watch: Rohit Sharma gets annoyed over first century in 3 years statistic

    Video Icon