BSF helping infiltrators enter India to destabilise West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee's big claim (WATCH)

In a fiery address on Thursday, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee leveled grave accusations against the Border Security Force (BSF), alleging that they are allowing infiltrators from Bangladesh to cross into India and conspiring to destabilize the state.

First Published Jan 2, 2025, 2:57 PM IST

In a fiery address on Thursday, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee leveled grave accusations against the Border Security Force (BSF), alleging that they are allowing infiltrators from Bangladesh to cross into India and conspiring to destabilize the state.

Speaking at an administrative review meeting at the state secretariat, Banerjee stated, “We have got information that the BSF is letting infiltrators enter India through Islampur, Sitai, Chopra, and several other bordering areas. The BSF is also torturing people and trying to destabilize the state.”

The Chief Minister hinted at a larger scheme orchestrated by the central government, claiming to discern a deliberate strategy in the BSF's actions. “There is a blueprint of the central government behind this. But goons are entering India. I want peace on both sides of the border. We have a good relationship with neighbouring Bangladesh,” she asserted.

Expressing her concerns about the state's stability, Banerjee instructed Director General of Police Rajeev Kumar to investigate the locations where these infiltrators might be staying. She also declared her intent to write a strongly-worded letter to the central government.

“They (BSF) are trying to hold the Trinamool Congress government responsible for it. I will ask the DGP to find out where these infiltrators are staying after entering the state,” Banerjee added, underscoring her determination to address the issue.

