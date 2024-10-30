Britain’s King Charles III, Queen Camilia on wellness retreat in Bengaluru: All you need to know

Britain’s King Charles III and Queen Camilla secretly visited Bengaluru’s Soukya International Holistic Health Centre for wellness therapies from October 27 to 30. Following the Commonwealth Meeting in Samoa, the royal couple pursued yoga, meditation, and treatments without official receptions or public appearances.

Britain’s King Charles III, along with Queen Camilla, has been secretly staying in Bengaluru since October 27. The royal couple is reported to have chosen Soukya International Holistic Health Centre (SIHHC) in Whitefield, Bengaluru, for a private wellness retreat.

Secluded arrival

King Charles III and Queen Camilla flew directly from Samoa after attending the Commonwealth Heads of Government Meeting, held from October 21 to 26. As the visit was kept private, there was no formal reception from the state government upon their arrival at HAL airport, nor were any official traffic restrictions enforced on their way to Whitefield.

Sources reveal this retreat marks King Charles’s first visit to India since his coronation and his first international trip after reportedly being diagnosed with cancer. King Charles, a long-time supporter of integrative health practices, has a history of preferring Eastern medicine approaches, and Soukya International’s blend of Ayurveda, Naturopathy, Yoga, Acupressure, and Homeopathy is said to have drawn him back repeatedly, reported Mint.

During their stay, the royal couple has kept a structured wellness regimen. Their day reportedly begins with a morning yoga session, followed by breakfast and rejuvenation treatments, and a healthy lunch. In the afternoon, King Charles and Camilla continue with therapies that include relaxation and meditation, ending their day with a simple dinner and a lights-out by 9 pm.

Although the retreat was private, the visit underscores King Charles’s bond with SIHHC, which he has reportedly visited nine times over the past decade, celebrating special occasions, including Diwali, on multiple occasions. On his 71st birthday, the monarch held a private celebration at the centre, highlighting his attachment to the wellness facility.

The state government did not hold any public events or official interactions with the royal couple, given the private nature of their visit. This discretion allowed them to focus on their wellness treatments without media interruptions. King Charles and Queen Camilla are expected to complete their retreat and depart on Wednesday, October 30.

Soukya International Holistic Health Centre, founded by Dr. Issac Mathai and Dr. Suja Issac, has built a reputation as a holistic wellness destination. It caters to those seeking health through alternative therapies, combining ancient practices with modern science. King Charles’s previous visits reflect his affinity for these therapies, especially given his advocacy for integrative medicine.

