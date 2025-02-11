Ranveer Allahbadia, Samay Raina, others get National Commission for Women summons over 'obscene' remarks

NCW has summoned Ranveer Allahabadia, Samay Raina, and others over derogatory remarks 

BREAKING: Ranveer Allahbadia summoned by NCW over derogatory remarks ddr
Author
Divya Danu
Updated: Feb 11, 2025, 6:29 PM IST

Social media influencer Ranveer Allahbadia, popularly known as BeerBiceps, is facing escalating legal challenges as the National Commission for Women (NCW) has summoned him over alleged derogatory and obscene remarks made during a YouTube reality show.

This comes shortly after a fresh police complaint was filed against him in Indore, adding to a series of FIRs registered across the country against Allahbadia and the show's creators.

The women's panel has issued summons to several YouTubers and producers involved in the show. The content creators — Ranveer Allahabadia, Samay Raina, Apoorva Makhija, Jaspreet Singh, and Ashish Chanchlani — along with the show's producers, Tushar Poojari and Saurabh Bothra, have been called to appear before the Commission following widespread public outrage.

The NCW took serious note of the vulgar and offensive comments, stating they violated the dignity and respect owed to individuals in a society that values equality and mutual respect. Under the directive of NCW Chairperson Vijaya Rahatkar, a hearing has been scheduled to address the controversy on Feb 17.

All named individuals are required to appear in person before the Commission on February 17, 2025, at 12:00 PM at the NCW office in New Delhi.

