'Syria being purified': Rebel leader Al-Jolani who ended Assad's rule delivers victory speech (WATCH)

Syria's rebel leader hailed a "historic" victory on Sunday from a landmark Damascus mosque after his Islamist Hayat Tahrir al-Sham group headed a lightning offensive, snatching the capital from government control in less than two weeks.

Author
Shweta Kumari
First Published Dec 9, 2024, 12:15 PM IST | Last Updated Dec 9, 2024, 12:15 PM IST

Rebel forces led by Hayat Tahrir al-Sham (HTS) seized control of Damascus, Syria's capital, on Sunday. The swift offensive, executed in under two weeks, resulted in President Bashar al-Assad fleeing to Moscow, as reported by Russian news outlets.

The leader of HTS, Abu Mohammed al-Jolani—known by his birth name, Ahmed al-Sharaa—addressed jubilant supporters from the iconic Umayyad Mosque in Damascus. In a stirring speech, al-Sharaa declared, “This victory, my brothers, is historic for the region.” Labeling the takeover as a triumph for the broader Islamic world, he proclaimed, “Today, Syria is being purified.”

Al-Sharaa paid homage to those who had suffered under Assad's rule, stating, “This victory is born from the people who have languished in prison, and the mujahideen broke their chains.” He also criticized Assad’s regime for turning Syria into a breeding ground for “Iranian ambitions, where sectarianism was rife,” directly calling out Assad's key allies, Iran and Hezbollah.

Crowds gathered to celebrate in the streets, chanting “Allahu akbar (God is greatest)” as al-Sharaa entered the mosque. Videos circulating online captured the fervor, highlighting the euphoric atmosphere surrounding the HTS leader's appearance.

HTS, originally rooted in al-Qaeda’s Syrian branch, formally severed ties with the group in 2016 in an attempt to revamp its image. Despite these efforts, Western governments continue to classify HTS as a terrorist organization.

The fall of Damascus marks the collapse of Assad’s government, which had endured for over 13 years following its brutal crackdown on anti-government protests.

This crackdown ignited a bloody civil war, drawing in foreign powers and extremist groups. The conflict has claimed over 500,000 lives, leaving a trail of devastation across Syria.

