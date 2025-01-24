BREAKING: 'Badly drafted petition': Supreme Court dismisses PIL challenging TDS system of Income Tax Act

The Supreme Court on Friday refused to entertain a Public Interest Litigation (PIL) challenging the provisions of the Income Tax Act which impose an obligation on private employers to deduct tax at source (TDS) on the salaries paid by them.

BREAKING: 'Badly drafted petition': Supreme Court dismisses PIL challenging TDS system of Income Tax Act shk
Author
Shweta Kumari
First Published Jan 24, 2025, 11:58 AM IST | Last Updated Jan 24, 2025, 12:03 PM IST

The Supreme Court on Friday refused to entertain a Public Interest Litigation challenging the provisions of the Income Tax Act which impose an obligation on private employers to deduct tax at source (TDS) on the salaries paid by them.

A bench comprising Chief Justice of India Sanjiv Khanna and Justice Sanjay Kumar said that the petition filed by BJP leader Ashwini Upadhyay was "badly drafted" and asked him to approach the High Court.

"This is a very badly drafted petition. You move the High Court. There are judgements where the provisions of the tax law are upheld," CJI told the petitioner who appeared in person.

The petition was dismissed giving liberty to the petitioner to approach the High Court. The Court clarified in its order that it has not expressed anything on the merits of the matter.

The PIL argued that the TDS provisions impose an onerous task on private individuals to collect tax at source on behalf of the Government. The petitioner submitted that TDS assesses (the private employers who are tasked with deducing tax on the salaries paid by them and credit the same to the government) are "encumbered with the onerous task of tax collection by putting in their own resources, that too without remuneration, and are subject to heavy penalties in case of non-compliance or error."

The PIL also states that assess are wrongly held liable if any faults occur in the tax-collecting procedure however, the same liability is not seen if an Assessing officer makes a mistake

"TDS assessees (responsible for deducting and collecting tax at source) are not paid compensation/remuneration for their work, not even a nominal amount. They are not provided any training either, unlike the already highly qualified AOs who are provided intensive training, nonetheless. If AOs commit any error in collecting tax by way of assessment or allowing disallowable expenses or not taking taxable income, they are not liable to any punishment. Conversely, TDS assessees are made liable and also become subject to disallowances."

"AOs are empowered to rectify errors committed by them. Also, they have the power to recover the under-assessed tax dues through rectification. Both of these privileges are not shared by the TDS assessees, where commonsensical logic dictates that the person not having the requisite expertise should be allowed such privileges. Article 14 and its spirit stands defeated from such legal provisions and procedures."

It further states that since Article 23 prohibits forced labour, the fact that the Government imposes TDS collecting liability on private individuals and entities without paying them is a violation of Article 23.

Also read: Pakistan lawmakers seek Elon Musk's apology over "anti-Pakistan propaganda" before Starlink approval

For more reliable and latest newswhatsapp subscribe to Asianet Newsable WhatsApp channel by clicking here.
Latest Videos
Follow Us:
Download App:
  • android
  • ios

RELATED STORIES

RG Kar rape case: CBI moves Calcutta HC seeking death penalty for convict Sanjay Roy; hearing on January 27 anr

RG Kar rape case: CBI moves Calcutta HC seeking death penalty for convict Sanjay Roy; hearing on January 27

Pune SHOCKER: Man stabs wife to death after argument, posts remorseful video on office social media group anr

Pune SHOCKER: Man stabs wife to death after argument, posts remorseful video on office social media group

Mahakumbh 2025: Triveni skies to shine with stunning drone show from January 24-26

Mahakumbh 2025: Triveni skies to shine with stunning drone show from January 24-26

Saif Ali Khan records statement with Mumbai cops, recounts horrific night of attack at his home; Read anr

Saif Ali Khan records statement with Mumbai cops, recounts horrific night of attack at his home; Read

Karnataka: Man sets himself ablaze after wife denies to withdraw divorce petition anr

Karnataka: Man sets himself ablaze after wife denies to withdraw divorce petition

Recent Stories

RG Kar rape case: CBI moves Calcutta HC seeking death penalty for convict Sanjay Roy; hearing on January 27 anr

RG Kar rape case: CBI moves Calcutta HC seeking death penalty for convict Sanjay Roy; hearing on January 27

TruGolf Stock Gallops In After-hours On Availability Of New Portable Golf Launch Monitor In Canada: Retail Gets Excited

TruGolf Stock Gallops In After-hours On Availability Of New Portable Golf Launch Monitor In Canada: Retail Gets Excited

National Girl Child Day 2025: 10 legal rights for girls in India ATG

National Girl Child Day 2025: 10 legal rights for girls in India

Meet John Ratcliffe, CIA's new director confirmed by US Senate anr

Meet John Ratcliffe, CIA's new director confirmed by US Senate

Punjab 95': Diljit Dosanjh REACTS to movie facing delays; Here's what he said ATG

'Punjab 95': Diljit Dosanjh REACTS to movie facing delays; Here's what he said

Recent Videos

Bigg Boss Kannada Season 11 Winner PREDICTION: Countdown to Grand Finale Begins! Who is Leading?

Bigg Boss Kannada Season 11 Winner PREDICTION: Countdown to Grand Finale Begins! Who is Leading?

Video Icon
Teri Deewani to Chand Sifarish - Top 10 Iconic Songs by KAILASH KHER That Will Stir Your Soul!

Teri Deewani to Chand Sifarish - Top 10 Iconic Songs by KAILASH KHER That Will Stir Your Soul!

Video Icon
Shahid Kapoor Visits Mithibai College Ahead of Deva Release | WATCH

Shahid Kapoor Visits Mithibai College Ahead of Deva Release | WATCH

Video Icon
Indu Nand Giri: From IT Professional to Mahamandaleshwar of Kinnar Akhara

Indu Nand Giri: From IT Professional to Mahamandaleshwar of Kinnar Akhara

Video Icon
Raging Wildfire Engulfs Los Angeles Hills, Evacuations Ordered

Raging Wildfire Engulfs Los Angeles Hills, Evacuations Ordered

Video Icon