Manipur CM Biren Singh resigns nearly 2 years after ethnic violence

Manipur CM N Biren Singh has resigned from the post of Chief Minister. He resigned on Sunday, almost two years after ethnic violence erupted in the northeastern state.

Author
Divya Danu
Updated: Feb 9, 2025, 7:05 PM IST

Manipur CM N Biren Singh has resigned from the post of Chief Minister. Biren Singh resigned on Sunday, almost two years after ethnic violence erupted in the northeastern state.

Biren Singh's resignation

Biren Singh submitted his resignation from the post of Chief Minister to Governor Ajay Kumar Bhalla as the BJP-led government faces a potential no-confidence motion and floor test from the Congress-led Opposition in the riot-hit state.

In his resignation letter, Singh expressed that it had been an honor to serve the people of Manipur. He conveyed his gratitude to the Central government for its timely actions, interventions, developmental initiatives, and the implementation of various projects aimed at safeguarding the interests of the state's citizens. In his letter, he highlighted:

  • Maintaining Manipur's territorial integrity, which has a rich and diverse civilizational history over thousands of years
  • Cracking down on border infiltration and formulating a policy for deporting illegal immigrants
  • Continuing the fight against drugs and narco-terrorism
  • Continuation of stringent implementation of the revised Free Movement Regime (FMR) with biometric monitoring
  • Ensuring the timely completion of border infrastructure projects

The governor is expected to take a decision on the next course of action soon.

Earlier in the day, Singh met with Union Home Minister Amit Shah in Delhi. Following this, he, accompanied by BJP MP Sambit Patra, state ministers, and MLAs, proceeded to meet the Manipur Governor.

 

