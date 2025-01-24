Expect UK to take strong action against anti-India elements amid 'Emergency' screening obstruction: MEA| WATCH

Randhir Jaiswal, the spokesperson for the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA), on Friday said that India has consistently raised concerns with the UK Government regarding incidents of violent protest and intimidation by anti-India elements, especially with regards to the screening of the film, 'Emergency', which was obstructed in several halls in the country.

India on Friday said that pro-Khalistani extremists who stormed movie theatres across the UK and disrupted the screening of 'Emergency' should be held accountable and hoped that the UK government would take appropriate action against the culprits.

"We have also seen several reports on how the film, 'Emergency', which was being screened in several halls was being obstructed. We consistently raise concerns with the UK Government regarding incidents of violent protest and intimidation by anti-India elements, freedom of speech and expression cannot be applied selectively and those obstructing it must be held accountable," MEA spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal said at a press briefing.

"We hope that the UK side will take appropriate action against those responsible. Our High Commission in London remains in touch in regular communication with our community members for the safety and benefits..," he added.

The political drama, which sees actor and BJP MP Kangana Ranaut playing the role of former Prime Minister Indira Gandhi, focuses on 21 months of Emergency from 1975 to 1977. The film ran into controversy over allegations that it misrepresents the Sikh community.

Pro-Khalistani protesters organised protests against Ranaut's 'Emergency', disrupting the film's screening at some cinemas in the UK during its opening weekend.

Community organisation Insight UK posted a video on its X platform, showing protesters interrupting a screening of the film, directed by Ranaut, at a cinema in Harrow in northwest London.

In India, various Sikh bodies have been protesting against the release of the political drama after they claimed that the movie distorts facts surrounding the controversial period of Indian history. The film has been banned in Punjab.

