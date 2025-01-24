Expect UK to take strong action against anti-India elements amid 'Emergency' screening obstruction: MEA| WATCH

Randhir Jaiswal, the spokesperson for the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA), on Friday said that India has consistently raised concerns with the UK Government regarding incidents of violent protest and intimidation by anti-India elements, especially with regards to the screening of the film, 'Emergency', which was obstructed in several halls in the country.

BREAKING: India expects UK to take strong action amid 'Emergency' screening obstruction shk
Author
Shweta Kumari
First Published Jan 24, 2025, 4:23 PM IST | Last Updated Jan 24, 2025, 4:55 PM IST

India on Friday said that pro-Khalistani extremists who stormed movie theatres across the UK and disrupted the screening of 'Emergency' should be held accountable and hoped that the UK government would take appropriate action against the culprits.

Randhir Jaiswal, the spokesperson for the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) on Friday said that India has consistently raised concerns with the UK Government regarding incidents of violent protest and intimidation by anti-India elements, especially with regards to the screening of the film, 'Emergency', which was obstructed in several halls in the country.

"We have also seen several reports on how the film, 'Emergency', which was being screened in several halls was being obstructed. We consistently raise concerns with the UK Government regarding incidents of violent protest and intimidation by anti-India elements, freedom of speech and expression cannot be applied selectively and those obstructing it must be held accountable," MEA spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal said at a press briefing.

"We hope that the UK side will take appropriate action against those responsible. Our High Commission in London remains in touch in regular communication with our community members for the safety and benefits..," he added.

The political drama, which sees actor and BJP MP Kangana Ranaut playing the role of former Prime Minister Indira Gandhi, focuses on 21 months of Emergency from 1975 to 1977. The film ran into controversy over allegations that it misrepresents the Sikh community.

Pro-Khalistani protesters organised protests against Ranaut's 'Emergency', disrupting the film's screening at some cinemas in the UK during its opening weekend.

Community organisation Insight UK posted a video on its X platform, showing protesters interrupting a screening of the film, directed by Ranaut, at a cinema in Harrow in northwest London.

In India, various Sikh bodies have been protesting against the release of the political drama after they claimed that the movie distorts facts surrounding the controversial period of Indian history. The film has been banned in Punjab.

For more reliable and latest newswhatsapp subscribe to Asianet Newsable WhatsApp channel by clicking here.
Latest Videos
Follow Us:
Download App:
  • android
  • ios

RELATED STORIES

Tribal woman mauled to death by tiger in Kerala's Wayanad, forest minister orders shooting of animal dmn

Tribal woman mauled to death by tiger in Kerala's Wayanad, forest minister orders shooting of animal

BREAKING: Amul slashes milk prices by Rs 1 per litre across India shk

Amul slashes milk prices by Rs 1 per litre across India

10 opposition MPs suspended after ruckus erupts in JPC meeting on Waqf amendment bill dmn

10 opposition MPs suspended after ruckus erupts in JPC meeting on Waqf amendment bill

Delhi HC says "can't interfere on functioning of House" on plea seeking tabling of CAG report in Assembly anr

Delhi HC rejects plea on tabling CAG report in Assembly, says 'can't interfere'

Kerala: Director B Unnikrishnan, producer Anto Joseph booked for insults and threats to Sandra Thomas dmn

Kerala: Director B Unnikrishnan, producer Anto Joseph booked for insults and threats to Sandra Thomas

Recent Stories

Rakul Preet Singh's casual and no-make up look goes viral (PHOTOS) gcw

Rakul Preet Singh's casual and no-make up look goes viral (PHOTOS)

Tennis Australian Open 2025: Defending champion Sinner outclasses Shelton to set up mens title clash with Zverev HRD

Australian Open 2025: Defending champion Sinner outclasses Shelton to set up men's title clash with Zverev

Veer Pahariya's fitness routine OUT! Is it inspired by Akshay Kumar? gcw

Veer Pahariya's fitness routine OUT! Is it inspired by Akshay Kumar?

Atlassian Stock Ticks Up In Premarket After Another Analyst Price Target Hike: Retail Mood Lifts

Atlassian Stock Ticks Up In Premarket After Another Analyst Price Target Hike: Retail Mood Lifts

The Power of the Process: Academic Excellence and the Elance Process

The Power of the Process: Academic Excellence and the Elance Process

Recent Videos

Kho Kho World Cup 2025: Kenya's Challenge to India's Formidable Team for 2027 Birmingham Edition

Kho Kho World Cup 2025: Kenya's Challenge to India's Formidable Team for 2027 Birmingham Edition

Video Icon
Kho Kho World Cup 2025 | Nasreen Sheikh: Ex-Captain, Arjuna Award Winner | EXCLUSIVE

Kho Kho World Cup 2025 | Nasreen Sheikh: Ex-Captain, Arjuna Award Winner | EXCLUSIVE

Video Icon
Bigg Boss Kannada 11: Trivikram Confesses Love to Bhavya Gowda | WATCH

Bigg Boss Kannada 11: Trivikram Confesses Love to Bhavya Gowda | WATCH

Video Icon
'Where is Rupee?': Supriya Shrinate Shows Magnifying Glass Taking Jibe at Modi | WATCH

'Where is Rupee?': Supriya Shrinate Shows Magnifying Glass Taking Jibe at Modi | WATCH

Video Icon
Karnataka Pulse | Is the State Facing a Microfinance Crisis? What's the Controversy?

Karnataka Pulse | Is the State Facing a Microfinance Crisis? What's the Controversy?

Video Icon