BJP sent goons, cops to uproot camps, stop registration of welfare schemes: Arvind Kejriwal big claim (WATCH)

Former Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Saturday attacked the BJP and accused it of attempting to sabotage Aam Aadmi Party's (AAP) welfare schemes.

BJP sent goons to uproot camps, stop registration of welfare schemes: Arvind Kejriwal big claim
Author
Shweta Kumari
First Published Dec 28, 2024, 2:24 PM IST | Last Updated Dec 28, 2024, 2:41 PM IST

Former Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Saturday attacked the BJP and accused it of attempting to sabotage Aam Aadmi Party's (AAP) welfare schemes. The development comes after the Delhi Lieutenant Governor's (LG) Secretariat ordered a probe into AAP welfare schemes.

LG Secretariat sent three notes to the Chief Secretary and the Commissioner of Police after complaints by Congress leader and New Delhi Assembly candidate Sandeep Dikshit alleged misconduct by AAP in the lead-up to the Delhi Assembly elections.

Addressing a press conference, Kejriwal said, "I had said that after winning the election, we will give Rs 2,100 to women and free treatment to the elderly above 60 years of age. Both these schemes were so beneficial for the public that lakhs of people registered for them already. This made the BJP nervous, many BJP leaders told me that forget about winning, BJP's deposit will be forfeited in many places. First, they sent their goons, then sent the police and uprooted the registration camp, today they have ordered a fake investigation that there will be an investigation. What will be investigated? We had made an election announcement that if we win the election, we will implement it."

Also read: Man enters Meghalaya church, shouts 'Jai Shri Ram', sings Hindu religious songs at altar; films act (WATCH)

"I am happy that with this step BJP has made it clear why they are contesting the election. Today they have told that if you vote for them, they will not implement the Mahila Samman Yojana and Sanjeevani Yojana. They will stop free travel for women in buses, they will stop your free electricity, free water, mohalla clinics, free treatment and free education. BJP is contesting the election to stop everything. If they win, they will discontinue all your schemes. If you vote for BJP, you will have to leave Delhi," Kejriwal added. 

 

