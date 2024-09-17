BREAKING: Arvind Kejriwal resigns as Delhi CM days after Tihar release, Atishi takes over

Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) supremo Arvind Kejriwal on Tuesday officially resigned from the post of Delhi Chief Minister, capping a dramatic four days following his release on bail in the liquor policy case.

Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) supremo Arvind Kejriwal on Tuesday officially resigned from the post of Delhi Chief Minister, capping a dramatic four days following his release on bail in the liquor policy case. Kejriwal met Lieutenant Governor VK Saxena - the centre's representative in the national capital - at his residence to formally submit his resignation. He was accompanied by his successor, Atishi, and ex-deputy Manish Sisodia, who was also arrested in the liquor policy case and is also out on bail.

Earlier in the day, Arvind Kejriwal endorsed Atishi as his successor, a recommendation that was unanimously approved by the AAP and selected her as leader of its legislative party, i.e., leader of its MLAs. Atishi would replace Kejriwal till the next Assembly election, which is due in February. Kejriwal has, though, called for an early election, perhaps as soon as next month.

Also read: Atishi to succeed Arvind Kejriwal as Delhi Chief Minister

Shortly after Kejriwal tendered his resignation, Atishi appealed to voters to "make your son, your brother, Chief Minister again".

"...Today Arvind Kejriwal has submitted his resignation. This is an emotional moment for the party and the people of Delhi...At the same time, the people of Delhi are resolving to make Arvind Kejriwal the chief minister again...Till the elections are not held I will be looking after Delhi and we have a stake claim to form government," Atishi said.

On Sunday, two days after his release on bail, Arvind Kejriwal dropped a political bombshell, announcing that he would resign in two days, that even surprised some within his own party.

Who is Atishi?

An Oxford University alumna and a Rhodes scholar, Atishi is considered close to Kejriwal and former deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia, under whom she worked as an advisor till 2018.

Interestingly, Atishi's importance can be gauged from the fact that Kejriwal, in a letter to Lt Governor VK Saxena, had recommended Atishi to hoist the national flag in his place during the Delhi government's Independence Day programme.

Apart from being the only woman minister in the Delhi Cabinet, she is also in charge of 14 portfolios, including education, finance, public works department, revenue and services.

Latest Videos