Air India's Chicago-Delhi flight turns back after 10 hours in air due to toilet malfunction

A technical issue forced an Air India flight from Chicago to Delhi to turn back after over 10 hours in the air. The Boeing 777-337 ER aircraft landed safely back at Chicago's O'Hare International Airport on Thursday.

Sources revealed that multiple toilets on board were non-functional, leaving only one operational toilet for over 340 passengers. The aircraft is equipped with 10 toilets.

Upon landing, passengers and crew disembarked normally and were provided with accommodation to minimize inconvenience. Air India is making alternative arrangements to fly passengers to their destination.

The airline is offering full refunds for cancellations and allowing passengers to reschedule their flights at no additional cost.

The Air India flyers slammed the airliner on social media as some called the whole incident “embarrassing”.

“My mom once flew NYC to DEL on a plane that was leaking toilet water into the aisle. So yes this is normal,” a Reddit user claimed.

“At this point, it’s on people who fly on AI especially on International sectors. I understand it might be convenient for senior citizens and folks with kids to take a non-stop, but seriously think about the convenience being offered here,” a user added.



