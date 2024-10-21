Bomb threats continue to disrupt Indian Airlines: 24 flights affected

Over the weekend, bomb threats affected 24 flights in India, with all confirmed as hoaxes. Belgaum and Bengaluru airports received threatening emails, contributing to over 90 reported threats in a week. Delhi Police have sought Twitter’s help to trace the sources behind these alarming messages.

In a troubling series of events, bomb threat incidents continued over the weekend, affecting a total of 24 flights. Following the threats, all aircraft were directed to a designated area upon landing for thorough security checks. Fortunately, these threats were confirmed to be hoaxes.

On Saturday and Sunday, Belgaum Airport in Karnataka received threatening emails. Additionally, Bengaluru Airport faced alarming reports claiming there were 12 bombers on six IndiGo flights. Over the past week, the number of fake bomb threats reported to various airlines has surpassed 90. Major carriers, including Air India, IndiGo, Akasa, and Vistara, were among those targeted on Sunday.



Kerala: Hoax bomb threats on two flights at Kochi airport after take-off

The affected flights included routes such as Jeddah-Mumbai, Delhi-Istanbul, Kallikote-Dammam, Mumbai-Istanbul, Pune-Jodhpur, Goa-Ahmedabad, Delhi-Frankfurt, Singapore-Mumbai, Bali-Delhi, Singapore-Delhi, Singapore-Pune, Lucknow-Mumbai, and flights connecting Mumbai and Singapore. These threat messages have been circulating on various websites for the past week. Although the central government has taken action by shutting down the accounts responsible for disseminating these messages, new accounts have emerged, continuing the trend.

Delhi Police reported that they received a total of 70 threats in just six days, with 46 of those coming through Twitter. In response to this surge in threats, Delhi Police have requested assistance from Twitter, owned by Elon Musk, to trace the source of these alarming messages. The authorities have urged the platform to take immediate action by deleting such content to prevent further disruptions.

Latest Videos