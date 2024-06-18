Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    desktopAdmobileAd

    Bomb threat on Dubai-bound flight at Delhi airport: No suspicious items found; check details

    This incident is part of a recent surge in bomb threats across Delhi, affecting various public spaces, including schools, museums, and healthcare facilities. Despite the frequent threats, no bombs have been discovered in the national capital.

    Bomb threat on Dubai-bound flight at Delhi airport: No suspicious items found; check details AJR
    Author
    Team Asianet Newsable
    First Published Jun 18, 2024, 12:52 PM IST

    A bomb threat was on Monday (June 17) sent via email targeting a Dubai-bound flight at Delhi's Indira Gandhi International (IGI) Airport. Authorities confirmed that the threat, received at 9:35 am, prompted immediate action, but no suspicious items were found during the inspection.

    "A bomb threat email was received at the DIAL office at IGI Airport regarding a Delhi to Dubai flight. Upon thorough checking, no bomb was found," a senior police officer said.

    Darshan's troubles deepen: Actor to be charged for illegal geese possession amid murder case

    This incident is part of a recent surge in bomb threats across Delhi, affecting various public spaces, including schools, museums, and healthcare facilities. Despite the frequent threats, no bombs have been discovered in the national capital.

    On June 12, the National Museum and Rail Museum, along with mental health institutes IHBAS (Institute of Human Behaviour and Allied Sciences) and VIMHANS (Vidyasagar Institute of Mental Health, Neuro and Allied Sciences), received bomb threat emails.

    Locations such as the National Museum on Kartavya Path, the Rail Museum in Chanakyapuri, and the Gandhi Museum in Daryaganj were among the targeted sites. Similarly, IHBAS in Shahdara and Vimhans Hospital in Lajpat Nagar received identical threats.

    Authorities responded swiftly, deploying bomb detection teams, bomb disposal squads, fire officials, and local police to thoroughly inspect the mentioned locations. No suspicious items were found.

    Do Andhra politicians lack courage to demand special status? How will debt-ridden state develop?

    In a similar incident, Chacha Nehru Hospital in Delhi received a bomb threat on April 30. The following day, over 150 schools were threatened via emails from a Russia-based mailing service company.

    On May 12, twenty hospitals, IGI Airport, and the Northern Railways' CPRO office in Delhi were targeted by bomb threats from a Cyprus-based mailing service. Additional threats from the same Cyprus-based service were sent to seven Delhi hospitals and Tihar jail on May 14. On May 22, the North Block, housing the Ministry of Home Affairs, also received a bomb threat email using a gmail.com domain.

    The Delhi Police Special Cell is actively investigating these email bomb threats to determine their origins and prevent further incidents.

    Last Updated Jun 18, 2024, 12:52 PM IST
    Latest Videos
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Viral Video: Lawrence Bishnoi wishes 'Eid Mubarak' to Pakistani don Shehzad Bhatti from Gujarat jail (WATCH) snt

    Viral Video: Lawrence Bishnoi wishes 'Eid Mubarak' to Pakistani don Shehzad Bhatti from Gujarat jail (WATCH)

    Sambhaji Nagar SHOCKER! Woman tries reversing car to make reel, loses life after plunging into valley (WATCH) vkp

    Sambhaji Nagar SHOCKER! Woman dies after car plunges into 300-feet valley while filming reverse reel (WATCH)

    Kannada actor Darshan Thoogudeepa to be taken to Mysuru for crime scene recreation in Renukaswamy murder case AJR

    Kannada actor Darshan Thoogudeepa to be taken to Mysuru for crime scene recreation in Renukaswamy murder case

    Do Andhra politicians lack courage to demand special status? How will debt-ridden state develop? AJR

    Do Andhra politicians lack courage to demand special status? How will debt-ridden state develop?

    Bhavani Revanna granted anticipatory bail by Karnataka High Court in KR Nagar woman kidnapping case vkp

    BREAKING: Bhavani Revanna granted anticipatory bail by Karnataka HC in KR Nagar woman kidnapping case

    Recent Stories

    Vijay Mallya's Sidhartha all set to marry girlfriend Jasmine in London RBA

    Vijay Mallya's Sidhartha all set to marry girlfriend Jasmine in London

    Eid-al-Adha 2024: Irfan Pathan, Rashid Khan and other cricket stars share wishes on the auspicious occasion osf

    Eid-al-Adha 2024: Irfan Pathan, Rashid Khan and other cricket stars share wishes on the auspicious occasion

    Nagaland state lottery result June 18, 2024: Today's winning number OUT RKK

    Nagaland state lottery June 18, 2024: Today's winning number OUT

    T20 World Cup 2024: WI register highest powerplay score in T20 WC history in win over Afghanistan (WATCH) osf

    T20 World Cup 2024: WI register highest powerplay score in T20 WC history in win over Afghanistan (WATCH)

    Darshan troubles deepen: Actor to be charged for illegal geese possession amid murder case AJR

    Darshan's troubles deepen: Actor to be charged for illegal geese possession amid murder case

    Recent Videos

    Masked gang attacks Kerala youths on Salem-Kochi National Highway; vandalizes car anr

    Masked gang attacks Kerala youths on Salem-Kochi National Highway; vandalizes car

    Video Icon
    Kerala: Stray dogs chase school children in Malappuram; CCTV visuals out (WATCH) anr

    Kerala: Stray dogs chase school children in Malappuram; CCTV visuals out (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Neglected for decades, Bengaluru's first sky walk near majestic left to decay (WATCH) vkp

    Neglected for decades, Bengaluru's first sky walk near majestic left to decay (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    SHOCKING! DMK workers behead goat with BJP leader Annamalai's photo; disturbing video surfaces (WATCH) vkp

    SHOCKING! DMK workers behead goat with BJP leader Annamalai's photo; disturbing video surfaces (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Rajkot gaming zone fire: CCTV footage shows how blaze began (WATCH) AJR

    Rajkot gaming zone fire: CCTV footage shows how blaze began (WATCH)

    Video Icon