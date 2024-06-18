Bomb threat on Dubai-bound flight at Delhi airport: No suspicious items found; check details

This incident is part of a recent surge in bomb threats across Delhi, affecting various public spaces, including schools, museums, and healthcare facilities. Despite the frequent threats, no bombs have been discovered in the national capital.

A bomb threat was on Monday (June 17) sent via email targeting a Dubai-bound flight at Delhi's Indira Gandhi International (IGI) Airport. Authorities confirmed that the threat, received at 9:35 am, prompted immediate action, but no suspicious items were found during the inspection.

"A bomb threat email was received at the DIAL office at IGI Airport regarding a Delhi to Dubai flight. Upon thorough checking, no bomb was found," a senior police officer said.

This incident is part of a recent surge in bomb threats across Delhi, affecting various public spaces, including schools, museums, and healthcare facilities. Despite the frequent threats, no bombs have been discovered in the national capital.

On June 12, the National Museum and Rail Museum, along with mental health institutes IHBAS (Institute of Human Behaviour and Allied Sciences) and VIMHANS (Vidyasagar Institute of Mental Health, Neuro and Allied Sciences), received bomb threat emails.

Locations such as the National Museum on Kartavya Path, the Rail Museum in Chanakyapuri, and the Gandhi Museum in Daryaganj were among the targeted sites. Similarly, IHBAS in Shahdara and Vimhans Hospital in Lajpat Nagar received identical threats.

Authorities responded swiftly, deploying bomb detection teams, bomb disposal squads, fire officials, and local police to thoroughly inspect the mentioned locations. No suspicious items were found.

In a similar incident, Chacha Nehru Hospital in Delhi received a bomb threat on April 30. The following day, over 150 schools were threatened via emails from a Russia-based mailing service company.

On May 12, twenty hospitals, IGI Airport, and the Northern Railways' CPRO office in Delhi were targeted by bomb threats from a Cyprus-based mailing service. Additional threats from the same Cyprus-based service were sent to seven Delhi hospitals and Tihar jail on May 14. On May 22, the North Block, housing the Ministry of Home Affairs, also received a bomb threat email using a gmail.com domain.

The Delhi Police Special Cell is actively investigating these email bomb threats to determine their origins and prevent further incidents.

