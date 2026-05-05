Delhi CM Rekha Gupta hailed BJP's win in West Bengal as a 'victory for democracy,' saying people stood against TMC's atrocities. She countered Mamata Banerjee's 'immoral victory' remark, stating it is the people's mandate for Bengal's future.

Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta hailed Bharatiya Janata Party's decisive win in West Bengal, terming the performance as a "victory for democracy" and the state's future. Speaking with ANI, Rekha Gupta said that people stood united against Trinamool Congress "atrocities and misconduct" in West Bengal.

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"The people who endured persecution, atrocities and misconduct in Bengal for years stood united. It is a victory for democracy, for Bengal's future, for Prime Minister Modi's leadership, for Amit Shah's organisational strength, and for Nitin Nabin's performance," she said.

Gupta Counters Mamata Banerjee's Allegations

Speaking about outgoing Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee's "immoral victory" remark, Rekha Gupta said, "It is the people's mandate. The people have moved from fear to victory for the future of Bengal."

On Monday, Mamata Banerjee alleged that the BJP "looted" more than 100 seats and termed the Election Commission "the BJP's commission," calling the victory "immoral" and "illegal." Talking to the reporters, CM Banerjee said, "More than 100 seats BJP looted. The Election Commission is the BJP's commission. I complained to the CO and also Manoj Agrawal, but they are not doing anything. Do you think this is a victory? It is an immoral victory, not a moral victory. Whatever the Election Commission has done, along with the Central Forces and the PM & Home Minister, is totally illegal. It is loot, loot, loot. We will bounce back."

BJP's Decisive Victory in Numbers

BJP's victory in West Bengal marked a significant moment for the party as it has been for long a marginal player in the state dominated for years by the Congress, Left parties and later Trinamool Congress. The BJP won 206 seats in West Bengal, outperforming its 77-seat tally in the 2021 Assembly elections. Trinamool Congress, which swept the last assembly poll by winning 212 seats, finished a distant second with 80 seats.

PM Modi Hails 'Historic Mandate', Cites BJP's Origins

Prime Minister Narendra Modi hailed the BJP's sweeping victory in West Bengal as a "historic fulfilment" of the dream of Dr. Syama Prasad Mookerjee. For the BJP, this win transcends politics; it is the ultimate validation of their founder's mission to secure and prosper the state. In 1947, Mookerjee was the decisive voice against the "United Bengal" plan. He successfully argued that if India was partitioned, the Hindu-majority regions of Bengal must remain part of the Indian Union. After resigning from Nehru's cabinet in 1950, Mookerjee collaborated with MS Golwalkar (RSS) to create a political alternative. In 1951, he founded the Bharatiya Jana Sangh, the direct organisational ancestor of the modern-day BJP.

Reacting to the results, Prime Minister Narendra Modi hailed the outcome as a historic mandate for development and governance. Calling it a triumph of "people's power," PM Modi emphasised that the BJP's victory was the result of years of dedication by party workers. (ANI)