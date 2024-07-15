Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    desktopAdmobileAd

    BJP's strength in Rajya Sabha dips to 86, NDA seats below majority mark as four members complete terms

    With their exit, the BJP's count in the Rajya Sabha has decreased to 86, while the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) now holds 101 seats, falling short of the majority mark of 113 in the 245-member house.

    BJP strength in Rajya Sabha dips to 86, NDA seats below majority mark as four members complete terms AJR
    Author
    Team Asianet Newsable
    First Published Jul 15, 2024, 7:25 PM IST

    The ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has lost its strength in the Rajya Sabha and now has 86 members after four of its members completed their term on July 13. This is the first time the party has lost seats in the upper house of Parliament in several years. The members who have completed their offices are Sonal Mansingh, Mahesh Jethmalani, Rakesh Sinha and Ram Shakal. They were appointed by the President Droupadi Murmu as non-voting members as per the advice of the ruling party and later affiliated to the Prime Minister Narendra Modi's government.

    With their exit, the BJP's count in the Rajya Sabha has decreased to 86, while the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) now holds 101 seats, falling short of the majority mark of 113 in the 245-member house.

    India Post GDS recruitment 2024: Application process begins for 44,228 positions; Steps to apply

    Despite this reduction, the BJP-led NDA is optimistic about securing additional seats in the upcoming elections. They expect winning two seats each in Bihar, Maharashtra, and Assam, and one seat each in Haryana, Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan, and Tripura, leveraging their numerical advantage over the opposition.

    Newly nominated members are expected to align with the treasury benches once appointed by the government. While nominated members are typically independent in terms of party affiliation, they often support the government's agenda that nominates them.

    Currently, there are 19 vacancies in the Rajya Sabha. The Congress party is looking to win the lone seat in Telangana, potentially at the expense of the Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS). However, any gains may be offset in Rajasthan, where the BJP is expected to secure the seat vacated by senior Congress member KC Venugopal, who won a Lok Sabha seat from Alappuzha in Kerala.

    The BJP is also confident of winning the single seat in Haryana, where the poll will fill the vacancy left by the election of its Rajya Sabha MP Deepender Singh Hooda to the Lok Sabha.

    Fresh allegations against trainee IAS officer Puja Khedkar: Misuse of OBC quota for MBBS admission emerges

    The Congress hopes that some independent MLAs or those affiliated with regional parties might switch sides ahead of the upcoming assembly polls in October, potentially helping the party make a strong showing.

    The Election Commission has yet to announce the date for elections to fill the 11 vacancies caused by the resignation of members elected to the Lok Sabha and one member, K Keshava Rao of the BRS, who joined the Congress.

    Of the total 19 vacancies in the Rajya Sabha, four are from Jammu and Kashmir, which currently has no assembly since it was reorganized into a Union Territory in 2019.

    Last Updated Jul 15, 2024, 7:25 PM IST
    Latest Videos
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    India Post GDS recruitment 2024: Application process begins for 44,228 positions; Steps to apply AJR

    India Post GDS recruitment 2024: Application process begins for 44,228 positions; Steps to apply

    Fresh allegations against trainee IAS officer Puja Khedkar: Misuse of OBC quota for MBBS admission emerges AJR

    Fresh allegations against trainee IAS officer Puja Khedkar: Misuse of OBC quota for MBBS admission emerges

    Kerala to observe Karkidakam 1, the Ramayana month from July 16 anr

    Kerala to observe Karkidakam 1, the Ramayana month from July 16

    Suspected Chandipura virus outbreak claims young lives in THIS state: Here's what you should know AJR

    Suspected Chandipura virus outbreak claims young lives in THIS state: Here's what you should know

    Kerala: Thiruvananthapuram Mayor Arya Rajendran breaks down over death of sanitation worker Joy anr

    Kerala: Thiruvananthapuram Mayor Arya Rajendran breaks down over death of sanitation worker

    Recent Stories

    Spirituality has been the strength...', Samantha Ruth Prabhu on coping with divorce with Naga Chaitanya; Read ATG

    'Spirituality has been the strength...', Samantha Ruth Prabhu on coping with divorce with Naga Chaitanya; Read

    Kerala 7 offbeat places to visit during monsoon with family RBA EAI

    Kerala: 7 offbeat places to visit during monsoon with family

    Rainy Season: 7 plants that are perfect for your monsoon garden RBA EAI

    Rainy Season: 7 plants that are perfect for your monsoon garden

    Katrina Kaif in Mangalore: Actress visits Swamy Koragajja Aadisthala; pic goes viral RBA

    Katrina Kaif in Mangalore: Actress visits Swamy Koragajja Aadisthala; pic goes viral

    India Post GDS recruitment 2024: Application process begins for 44,228 positions; Steps to apply AJR

    India Post GDS recruitment 2024: Application process begins for 44,228 positions; Steps to apply

    Recent Videos

    Tourist frenzy in Chikkamagaluru Rani Jhari Risky photoshoot on waterfall edges sparks concerns WATCH vkp

    Tourist frenzy in Chikkamagaluru's Rani Jhari: Risky photoshoot on waterfall edges sparks concerns (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    World famous hotspot Jog Falls in Shivamogga attracts tourists during monsoon vkp

    Karnataka: Magical mist attracts tourists to world-famous Jog Falls in Shivamogga; WATCH stunning video

    Video Icon
    CCTV footage reveals absconding Mihir Shah leaving Mumbai pub before fatal BMW crash (WATCH) AJR

    CCTV footage reveals absconding Mihir Shah leaving Mumbai pub before fatal BMW crash (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Passenger records water leakage on Vande Bharat train, railways responds (WATCH) AJR

    Passenger records water leakage on Vande Bharat train, railways responds (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Travelling light? Actor Anup Soni spots boxers on Delhi airport luggage belt (WATCH) AJR

    Travelling light? Actor Anup Soni spots boxers on Delhi airport luggage belt (WATCH)

    Video Icon