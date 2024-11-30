BJP raises alarm over TMC leader's husband possessing crores-worth nuclear material & DRDO documents (WATCH)

The husband of a Trinamool Congress (TMC) leader, Francis Ekka, was arrested on Saturday after a joint raid by the West Bengal Police and the Indian Army in Belgachi village, located in Naxalbari block, Darjeeling.

Author
Sunita Iyer
First Published Nov 30, 2024, 2:20 PM IST | Last Updated Nov 30, 2024, 2:20 PM IST

The husband of a Trinamool Congress (TMC) leader, Francis Ekka, was arrested on Saturday after a joint raid by the West Bengal Police and the Indian Army in Belgachi village, located in Naxalbari block, Darjeeling. Ekka was found in possession of sensitive DRDO (Defence Research and Development Organisation) documents and a large quantity of radioactive material, including Californium, valued at crores of rupees.

The authorities seized several confidential DRDO documents and radioactive material, which are considered highly sensitive to national security. According to the police, the material, specifically Californium, is valued at approximately Rs 17 crore per gram. Despite being interrogated, Ekka could not provide a clear explanation for the possession of these materials.

The arrest has raised serious concerns about national security, with accusations being leveled at the Trinamool Congress. BJP spokesperson Shehzad Poonawalla swiftly condemned the TMC, accusing the party of endangering national security.

"Dangerous nuclear material which is worth crores of rupees and DRDO documents which are confidential in nature were recovered from the house of a TMC leader. Francis Ekka, from whom these documents were recovered and this material was recovered happens to be the husband of a TMC leader in the Naxalbari Panchayat Samiti," Poonawalla said.

"How can such kind of important national security documents and such material reach the house of a TMC leader? Isn't it proof of their anti-national antecedents and activities? How did the administration not know? Is it complicity or plain ignorance and incompetence? Either way, TMC has had a long history of compromising national interest for vote bank interest, compromising national and state interest for their private corrupt interests," he added.

Poonawalla also demanded a thorough investigation, questioning whether the TMC's actions were part of a larger pattern of harboring individuals with ties to anti-national elements, including Rohingya infiltrators and bomb makers, allegedly protected for electoral gain. 

"We have seen the manner of corruption they have done. We have seen the patronage and shelter given to all kinds of elements like Rohingyas infiltrators, bomb makers only so that they can do well in elections and now compromising with national security itself. Should the TMC not be made accountable? Should there not be a complete probe as to at what levels was this leader being protected from? Today a deep and thorough probe is required," he said.

The police have charged Ekka with smuggling sensitive DRDO documents and radioactive materials. They are exploring possible links to foreign organizations, and Ekka is currently under interrogation. Authorities have yet to confirm whether the arrested individual has any known connections to extremist or anti-national groups.

