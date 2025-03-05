BJP MP Praveen Khandelwal slams AAP, accuses party of neglecting Delhi’s healthcare needs

BJP MP Praveen Khandelwal criticized AAP, alleging negligence in Delhi’s healthcare. CM Rekha Gupta inspected GTB Hospital, highlighting unused medical equipment worth crores since COVID-19. She accused AAP of wasting resources and demanded accountability from former CM Arvind Kejriwal for incomplete healthcare projects.

New Delhi [India], March 5 (ANI): BJP MP Praveen Khandelwal on Wednesday slammed the Aam Aadmi Party after Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta visited a hospital saying that the AAP government had zero interest in the health of the people of the national capital.

Speaking to ANI, Khandelwal claimed that if the medical facilities had been properly utilized during the COVID-19 crisis, they would have been attributed to Prime Minister Narendra Modi's efforts, alleging that AAP's lack of interest led to the wastage of crucial resources.



"The AAP government had zero interest in the health of the people of Delhi... If people had received these medical facilities during COVID, they could have thanked PM Narendra Modi. Maybe that's why AAP let these facilities go to waste instead of providing them to the people," he said.

Delhi CM Rekha Gupta on Tuesday inspected the GTB hospital and criticised the previous Aam Aadmi Party government over the alleged wastage of healthcare equipment and the 'poor state' of health infrastructure in the national capital.

Days after the CAG report was tabled in the Delhi Assembly, the Chief Minister said that hospital equipment worth thousands of crores, mentioned in the CAG report, has not been used to date since the Covid pandemic outbreak.

CM Gupta further alleged that only temporary buildings were constructed by the previous AAP government, but no real health facility is available there. "The inspection is going on and in this hospital, I can see that the entire godown is filled with equipment," the Chief Minister told reporters.

"As per the hospital's list, there are 458 oxygen concentrators, 146 ventilators, 36000 PPE kits. There are masks, bedding, and so many things that are lying out here since the Corona outbreak. This is not just the story of one hospital, but godowns in almost every hospital are filled like this. I mentioned in the house also yesterday that equipment worth crores of rupees is lying down in the hospital without any utilisation. Even if any expert reviews the equipment, it is not in the condition to be used," CM Gupta said.



Questioning AAP further, the Delhi Chief Minister asked who would pay for the thousands of crores being wasted here and demanded an answer from former CM Arvind Kejriwal.

She said, "After spending 2500 crores also, this semi-permanent structure is of no use, it is not in the state of utilization, there are no bathrooms, no nursing stations, no place to sit for the doctors. There are only halls after which they cannot be utilized. They started 24 buildings, out of which not even one has been completed to date. Specifically, 7 Hospitals during the coronavirus outbreak had ICU beds where semi-permanent structures had to be built, but seeing their condition, they are in such a bad state." (ANI)

