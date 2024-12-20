BJP MP Aparajita Sarangi carries '1984' tote bag to Parliament, gifts it to Priyanka Gandhi (WATCH)

BJP MP Aparajita Sarangi on Friday carried a tote bag with ‘1984’ written on it, and gifted it to Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra.

BJP MP Aparajita Sarangi on Friday carried a tote bag with ‘1984’ written on it, and gifted it to Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra. Written in red, the numericals were shown bleeding. Sarangi, pointing to the 1984 anti-Sikh riots, said that the present generation should know what Congress did in the last 50 years.

A video shows Sarangi presenting the bag to Priyanka in the Parliament’s hallways, where she accepted it and continued walking.

This comes days after Priyanka Gandhi carried tote bags with messages and symbols expressing solidarity with Palestine and Bangladeshi minorities. Her gesture triggered criticism from the BJP.

Priyanka Gandhi 'bag' row

It also began when Congress General Secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra first carried a handbag emblazoned with the word "Palestine" to Parliament. The bag also featured Palestinian emblems, including the symbolic watermelon, a widely recognized symbol of Palestinian solidarity.

A day after it triggered controversy, Priyanka doubled down, arriving with a new bag carrying a slogan on the plight of minorities in Bangladesh.

"Stand with Bangladeshi Hindus and Christians," the quote on her bag read, in reference to the incidents of attacks on minorities in Bangladesh following the ouster of former prime minister Sheikh Hasina earlier this year.

