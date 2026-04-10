Bihar Dy CM Vijay Kumar Sinha praised Nitish Kumar as he took oath as a Rajya Sabha MP, fulfilling his goal of serving in all four legislative houses. Kumar resigned from the Bihar Council, a move seen as shifting power dynamics toward the BJP.

Bihar Proud as Nitish Kumar Becomes Rajya Sabha MP

Bihar Deputy Chief Minister Vijay Kumar Sinha on Friday said that the entire state was proud of veteran leader and Janata Dal (United) president Nitish Kumar, who took oath as a Rajya Sabha MP. "For his importance in speeding up the process of development of the people of Bihar, the public expresses great respect for him. Bihar is proud. People are congratulating him for being a member of four legislative houses," Sinha told reporters here.

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Nitish Kumar took oath as a Rajya Sabha MP today. His ways of manoeuvring alliance politics have been crucial for the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) being in power in Bihar. The move to the Rajya Sabha marks the fulfilment of Kumar's long-stated desire to serve in every legislative house in India (Bihar Assembly, Bihar Council, Lok Sabha, and finally, Rajya Sabha).

Political Power Shift in Bihar

Kumar resigned from his membership of the Bihar Legislative Council following his election to the upper house of Parliament. Janata Dal (United). MLC Sanjay Gandhi submitted the Bihar CM's resignation to council chairman Awadhesh Narayan Singh.

This transition effectively hands the reins of the Bihar government over to the BJP, marking a significant structural shift in the state's power dynamics ahead of future elections. A high-level meeting of Bihar BJP leaders is also taking place in Delhi today to finalise the roadmap for the new state leadership.

A Veteran's Political Journey

Nitish Kumar was elected to the Rajya Sabha on March 16, along with four other candidates from Bihar fielded by the NDA. After this, Kumar was elected as JD(U) president unopposed, after no other candidate filed a nomination for the post.

Nitish Kumar is Bihar's longest-serving Chief Minister. Beginning his political journey as an MLA in 1985 and later serving as a Union Minister under the Atal Bihari Vajpayee government, Nitish Kumar first became Bihar Chief Minister in 2005. He is among the most experienced and senior political leaders in the country. (ANI)