Bihar Board BSBE Intermediate 12th Result 2022: Here's how to check your result

BSEB spokesperson Rajeev Dwivedi said that the result preparation process is on, it's too early to confirm the result dates. They will inform the dates once confirmed.

The Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB) is expected to release the result of the class 12 intermediate exam 2022 by March. The evaluation process was completed on March 8, and the BSEB is anticipated to conduct the interview of the top achievers from March 13 till March 15.

The BSEB spokesperson Rajeev Dwivedi while talking to Careers 360, stated that the result preparation process is on; it's too early to confirm when the intermediate exam result will be declared. After confirming, they will announce the result date. The student can check the intermediate class 12 exam result on the official website - biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in

Candidates can log in with their roll number and date of birth to access the Bihar Board Class 12 result.

How to check the 12th Results 2022:

1) Visit the official website - biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in

2) After reaching the homepage, click on the result

3) Enter the login details and then click on submit

4) The BSEB results will be on your screen

5) Download it and take a printout

A total of 13.5 lakh candidates has appeared in the Bihar Board intermediate exam. The exam was conducted between February 1 to February 14. The Bihar Board Madhyamik exams were held from February 17 to 24.

