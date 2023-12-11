Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    Bengaluru tops list of cities with highest number of acid attacks in India; check details

    Bengaluru topped the list for the highest number of acid attacks on women in India, recording 8 cases in 2022 according to the NCRB report. A prominent incident involved a man attacking a woman who declined his proposal. This alarming trend prompted government action, including the commitment by Karnataka's Chief Minister to provide jobs for survivors by 2022, highlighting the pressing need for prevention and support measures.

    Bengaluru, the vibrant capital city of Karnataka, has emerged at the forefront of a troubling statistic, ranking first among cities with the highest number of acid attacks on women in the country, as per the recent National Crime Records Bureau (NCRB) report for 2022.

    The disconcerting report highlighted that Bengaluru recorded 8 cases of acid attacks on women, marking the highest count among 19 major cities across India during the year. Delhi secured the second position with 7 reported cases, while Ahmedabad in Gujarat followed closely behind at third place with 5 cases. Additionally, Delhi reported 7 cases of attempted acid attacks, while Bengaluru registered 3, and Ahmedabad and Hyderabad recorded 2 cases each.

    The disturbing prevalence of acid attacks has garnered national attention, notably exemplified by an incident in Bengaluru on April 28 last year when a man threw acid on a 24-year-old woman after she refused to marry him.

    This particular case sparked widespread outrage and prompted government action. Subsequently, the government pledged to offer jobs to the victims, a commitment reiterated by Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah in July this year. He directed officials to ensure employment opportunities for acid attack survivors within his ministry by 2022.

    The concerning rise in acid attacks underscores the urgent need for concerted efforts to prevent such heinous crimes and provide comprehensive support to survivors. The government's initiative to offer employment opportunities to victims is a step forward in addressing the challenges faced by survivors of these devastating attacks.

