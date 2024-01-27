Bengaluru South Lok Sabha battle: Union Minister S Jaishankar, MP Tejasvi Surya vying for BJP ticket?

The Bengaluru South Lok Sabha constituency, a BJP stronghold for seven terms, faces potential changes. Incumbent MP Tejasvi Surya may face competition, with rumours suggesting Union External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar is a surprise candidate. Congress is yet to finalize its candidate. Tejasvi Surya is preparing for the elections, while speculations about candidate changes add uncertainty to the political landscape.

The Bengaluru South Lok Sabha constituency, currently held by the BJP for seven consecutive terms, a familiar stronghold seems to be witnessing intriguing developments as the upcoming elections approach. Out of the eight assembly constituencies falling within the Lok Sabha constituency, the BJP currently has its MLAs in five, while the remaining three are held by Congress representatives. Interestingly, there is no presence of JDS in the region.

The incumbent MP, Tejasvi Surya, who also serves as the president of the Rashtriya Yuva Morcha within the BJP, is set to be a candidate once again. Following the demise of Ananth Kumar, the six-time MP from this constituency, Tejaswini, Ananth Kumar's wife, initially considered a strong contender, stepped aside from family politics. Surprisingly, Tejasvi Surya, a youth leader and first-time election participant, clinched victory by defeating Congress candidate BK Hariprasad with a record margin of 3.31 lakh votes.



Recent speculations suggest the likelihood of another surprise candidate entering the fray this time, fueled by the belief that anyone contesting from the BJP in this constituency has a favourable chance of winning. There are murmurs that the party's high command is contemplating fielding a substantial number of Rajya Sabha members, who have previously held ministerial positions, especially in light of the inauguration of the Ram Mandir and Prime Minister Modi's leadership.



In this context, a surprising name being floated is that of Union External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar, who is rumoured to be considered a potential candidate for the Bengaluru South Constituency. The speculation gains traction from Jaishankar's active participation in various party meetings and events.



Consequently, there are whispers in political circles that Jaishankar might be given the ticket instead of Tejasvi Surya. The veracity of these rumours remains uncertain, and observers will have to wait a few more days to see if they materialize. Meanwhile, Tejaswi Surya has already commenced preparations for the upcoming elections, signalling his readiness for the battle ahead.

On the Congress front, the candidate selection remains unclear, with no serious discussions taking place. Several names, including former MLA Soumya Reddy, former Speaker KR Ramesh Kumar, and former minister RV Deshpande, have been proposed. Soumya Reddy, a resident of the Bengaluru South Lok Sabha constituency, lost by a narrow margin in the Jayanagar assembly constituency. The names in contention also include Ramesh Kumar, considering the significance of Brahmin community voters in the constituency.