    Bengaluru’s Namma Yatri promises pickups 'quicker than Sam Altman's comeback'

    Amidst Sam Altman's CEO reinstatement at OpenAI, Bengaluru's Namma Yatri cleverly marketed its app with a slogan referencing Altman's return. The catchy tagline garnered attention on social media, showcasing Bengaluru's knack for seizing moments. Despite traffic challenges, the city remains a hub of innovation, embracing new opportunities.

    Bengaluru's Namma Yatri promises pickups 'quicker than Sam Altamn's comeback' vkp
    Author
    Vinaykumar Patil
    First Published Nov 24, 2023, 11:54 AM IST

    The entire week witnessed the whirlwind news of OpenAI's founder, Sam Altman, being ousted as CEO and swiftly reinstated in his position. This development set the internet abuzz. In the midst of this chatter, Bengaluru's Namma Yatri seized the moment, shaping its marketing strategy with the tagline 'Pickup faster than the return of Sam Altman'.

    Screenshots of this catchy slogan flooded Platform X (formerly Twitter), with users hailing it as a quintessential Bengaluru moment. Namma Yatri, an app rivalling OLA, Uber, and other taxi services in Bengaluru, garnered positive reviews from users across the board.

    Bengaluru auto driver stops at red signal, earns passenger's praise

    Altman's swift return to OpenAI's helm made waves on social media, especially as he was simultaneously courted by Microsoft for a role. Alongside Altman's return, OpenAI underwent a board reshuffle. Amidst this, Namma Yatri's marketing strategy earned honours for its savvy copywriting.

    Bengaluru never fails to amuse the netizens and users with stories, amidst the bustling traffic woes. The Tech hub of India keeps tilting towards a new wave of opportunities and sounds to make, even during the busy streets. Renowned as the Silicon city of India, the traffic in the city is never an obstacle for such a gazillion innovative ideas.

