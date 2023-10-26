Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    desktopAdmobileAd

    Bengaluru auto driver stops at red signal, earns passenger's praise

    A Bengaluru commuter praised an auto driver on the Namma Yatri app for obeying a red signal and providing a pleasant experience, in contrast to those who jumped the signal. The post garnered over 12.5k interactions, with users celebrating kindness and exemplary service. This highlights the importance of recognizing professionalism and adherence to traffic rules among Bengaluru's auto drivers.

    Bengaluru auto driver stops at red signal, earns passenger's praise vkp
    Author
    Vinaykumar Patil
    First Published Oct 26, 2023, 2:07 PM IST

    Bengaluru auto drivers often face criticism for their high fares and sometimes unfriendly behaviour towards passengers, with complaints about fare discrepancies not uncommon. However, it's important to acknowledge that there are many auto drivers in Bengaluru who provide exceptional service, exhibit politeness, and most importantly - do not jump a signal!

    Recently, a commuter shared her heartwarming experience with the Namma Yatri app in Bengaluru, where she expressed her gratitude towards an auto driver who chose to obey a red signal, setting a commendable example when others around him chose to jump the signal.

    'Love is like...': Bengaluru auto displaying quirky message amid busy streets captivates the internet

    The commuter, Anusha Stephen (@AnushaStephen), took to Platform X to share her positive encounter. She stated, "Booked a rickshaw using @nammayatri for today’s @bengalurufc match. The driver was very good. As we approached the signal, it turned red, and he stopped while others in line with us jumped the signal. No unnecessary honking too. All in all, Happy Travel 💙." Anusha's post resonated with many, quickly reaching more than 12.5k accounts, prompting an outpouring of positive responses in the comments section.

    Users shared their enthusiasm for the Namma Yatri app and the exemplary auto driver, with Dr Ranjan highlighting the power of kindness. He stated, "Kindness. That's all it takes to be happy & bring smiles to hundreds of faces…"

    Bengaluru auto driver's inspiring story to pursue higher education after 38 years will make you smile

    Another user shared his own experience of trying to book an auto through the Namma Yatri app, narrating how eight drivers cancelled before the ninth one came to the rescue after an hour of persistence. 

    Many other users chimed in to express their admiration for the auto driver, emphasizing the need for such positive experiences to be acknowledged and appreciated. These instances serve as a reminder that amid any criticism, there are shining examples of professionalism, courtesy, and adherence to traffic rules among Bengaluru's auto drivers.

    Last Updated Oct 26, 2023, 2:07 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Will onion price in Karnataka breach Rs 100 mark soon? Check details vkp

    Will onion price in Karnataka breach Rs 100 mark soon? Check details

    Bigg Boss Kannada contestant Varthur Santosh granted bail in Tiger claw pendant case vkp

    Bigg Boss Kannada contestant Varthur Santosh granted bail in Tiger claw pendant case

    Why is Mullayyanagiri closed for tourists on first week of November? vkp

    Why is Mullayanagiri closed for tourists on first week of November?

    Tiger claw pendant row in Karnataka sparks concern over wildlife treasures in Malenadu vkp

    Tiger claw pendant row in Karnataka sparks concern over wildlife treasures in Malenadu

    Metro rush madness: Viral video draws comparison to Bengaluru Metro vs Mumbai local trains (WATCH) vkp

    Metro rush madness: Viral video draws comparison to Bengaluru Metro vs Mumbai local trains (WATCH)

    Recent Stories

    ODI World Cup 2023: Bangladesh vs Netherlands Probable XI, Fantasy XI, Weather Report, and Pitch Report avv

    ODI World Cup 2023: Bangladesh vs Netherlands Probable XI, Fantasy XI, Weather Report, and Pitch Report

    Football Jurgen Klopp: Mohamed Salah Is still 'Biologically' a young player, despite growing experience osf

    Jurgen Klopp: Mohamed Salah is still 'Biologically' a young player, despite growing experience

    Priyanka Chopra, Kriti Sanon, Nora Fatehi, and others raise fashion bar with stylish attires - See Photos

    Priyanka Chopra, Kriti Sanon, Nora Fatehi, and others raise fashion bar with stylish attires - See Photos

    Goods train derails in Maharashtra's Palghar, no injuries reported AJR

    Goods train derails in Maharashtra's Palghar, no injuries reported

    Even if religion allows Government employees in Assam not entitled to second marriage AJR

    'Even if religion allows...': Government employees in Assam not entitled to second marriage

    Recent Videos

    Chinese fighter pilot makes a dangerous move at US B-52 over South China Sea (WATCH)

    Chinese fighter pilot's dangerous move at US B-52 over South China Sea (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Caught on CCTV: Cop thrown into the air after speeding SUV rams into barricade (WATCH)

    Caught on CCTV: Cop thrown into the air after speeding SUV rams into barricade (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    They are anti-social, promote anarchy RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat on Woke and Wokism

    'They are anti-social, promote anarchy...' RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat on Woke and Wokism (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Israel Hamas War Exclusive IDF Major says terrorists slaughtered Israelis this is a crime against humanity VKP

    Israel-Hamas War Exclusive: 'Israelis were slaughtered... this is a crime against humanity'

    Video Icon
    Israel Hamas War Report: The story of Hamas savagery at Kibbutz Be'eri

    Israel-Hamas War Report: The story of Hamas savagery at Kibbutz Be’eri

    Video Icon