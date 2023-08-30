Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Bengaluru: HD Kumaraswamy's health shows improvement, Apollo hospital issues statement

    Former Karnataka CM HD Kumaraswamy's health is improving at Apollo Hospital after minor health issues. He's responding well to treatment and will be observed closely for 48 hours before discharge. Family visits allowed during recovery. Doctors attributed his condition to recent travel and advised rest.

    Bengaluru: HD Kumaraswamy's health shows improvement, Apollo hospital issues statement
    Vinaykumar Patil
    First Published Aug 30, 2023, 7:53 PM IST

    Former Karnataka Chief Minister HD Kumaraswamy's health has started to improve after his admission to Apollo Hospital on Wednesday. Kumaraswamy was hospitalized due to a minor decline in his health condition, which included fever and fatigue. The medical team at Apollo Hospital has released a bulletin regarding the improvement in health.

    Responding well to treatment, Kumaraswamy's health is gradually recovering. He is under close observation for the next 48 hours, according to the health bulletin issued by Apollo Hospital. Once his health shows stable progress, he will be discharged from the hospital.

    JD-S is not bankrupt to join hands with BJP: Kumaraswamy

    The former CM had been actively engaged in various activities, including party organization and public programs, even after returning from his recent overseas trip. However, due to his deteriorating health, marked by fever and exhaustion, he was admitted to the hospital in the early morning hours.

    



    'National parties can't dislodge us...' JDS chief HD Deve Gowda vows to protect JD-S

    A team of experienced doctors is attending Kumaraswamy's treatment, and his condition is being carefully monitored. Only his family members are allowed to visit him during his recovery period. Visits by MLAs and leaders have been restricted, with only Kumaraswamy's close associates being granted access.

    There were reports of former Prime Minister H D Devegowda visiting the hospital, only Kumaraswamy's health bulletin will be released by Apollo Hospital later in the evening. The reports state that the team of doctors have advised rest for Kumarswamy, taking a note of his recent travel endeavours.

    Last Updated Aug 30, 2023, 7:57 PM IST
