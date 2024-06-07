Congress leader Rahul Gandhi granted bail in defamation case filed by BJP, DK Suresh gives security

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi receives bail in a defamation case filed by the BJP over alleged false advertisements targeting BJP leaders. DK Suresh also granted bail on security grounds. The next hearing is set for July 30th. Earlier, bail was granted to Siddaramaiah and Shivakumar. The case stems from pre-2023 Karnataka election campaigns.

A Special Court in Bengaluru on Friday granted bail to Congress leader Rahul Gandhi in a defamation case filed against him by the BJP. The case revolves around allegations of false advertisements targeting BJP leaders. This decision comes as a relief to Rahul Gandhi, who was facing legal proceedings in the matter.

Additionally, bail has also been granted to DK Suresh on security grounds. The case has been adjourned to July 30th for the next hearing, where further proceedings are expected to take place.



The defamation lawsuit revolves around claims made by the BJP, accusing the Congress of running misleading advertisements and engaging in what they deem as 'false campaigning' before the 2023 Karnataka state assembly elections, which allegedly tarnished the BJP's reputation. The complaint was filed against the Karnataka Pradesh Congress Committee (KPCC), Chief Minister Siddaramaiah, Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar, and Rahul Gandhi.

Earlier, the court had granted bail to Siddaramaiah and Shivakumar, both of whom appeared before it on June 1. Siddaramaiah commented after securing bail, "I appeared before the judge as legally required. I received bail. A private complaint was filed against me, the KPCC president, and Rahul Gandhi. Rahul Gandhi will also appear in court."



DK Shivakumar dismissed the case as baseless, stating, "It is a false case from the Bharatiya Janata Party against me, Rahul Gandhi and Chief Minister Siddaramaiah."

During the May 2023 state assembly elections, the Congress party secured a significant triumph, capturing 135 out of the 224 seats in the Karnataka Assembly, consequently unseating the incumbent BJP. The BJP obtained 66 seats, while the Janata Dal (Secular) secured 19 seats.

