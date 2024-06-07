Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    desktopAdmobileAd

    Congress leader Rahul Gandhi granted bail in defamation case filed by BJP, DK Suresh gives security

    Congress leader Rahul Gandhi receives bail in a defamation case filed by the BJP over alleged false advertisements targeting BJP leaders. DK Suresh also granted bail on security grounds. The next hearing is set for July 30th. Earlier, bail was granted to Siddaramaiah and Shivakumar. The case stems from pre-2023 Karnataka election campaigns.

    Bengaluru court grants bail to Congress' Rahul Gandhi in defamation case vkp
    Author
    Vinaykumar Patil
    First Published Jun 7, 2024, 11:11 AM IST

    A Special Court in Bengaluru on Friday granted bail to Congress leader Rahul Gandhi in a defamation case filed against him by the BJP. The case revolves around allegations of false advertisements targeting BJP leaders. This decision comes as a relief to Rahul Gandhi, who was facing legal proceedings in the matter. 

    Additionally, bail has also been granted to DK Suresh on security grounds. The case has been adjourned to July 30th for the next hearing, where further proceedings are expected to take place.

    Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah, DCM DK Shivakumar granted bail in defamation case filed by BJP

    The defamation lawsuit revolves around claims made by the BJP, accusing the Congress of running misleading advertisements and engaging in what they deem as 'false campaigning' before the 2023 Karnataka state assembly elections, which allegedly tarnished the BJP's reputation. The complaint was filed against the Karnataka Pradesh Congress Committee (KPCC), Chief Minister Siddaramaiah, Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar, and Rahul Gandhi.

    Earlier, the court had granted bail to Siddaramaiah and Shivakumar, both of whom appeared before it on June 1. Siddaramaiah commented after securing bail, "I appeared before the judge as legally required. I received bail. A private complaint was filed against me, the KPCC president, and Rahul Gandhi. Rahul Gandhi will also appear in court."

    Karnataka CM, Deputy CM summoned by Special Court over alleged 40% commission ad by Congress

    DK Shivakumar dismissed the case as baseless, stating, "It is a false case from the Bharatiya Janata Party against me, Rahul Gandhi and Chief Minister Siddaramaiah."

    During the May 2023 state assembly elections, the Congress party secured a significant triumph, capturing 135 out of the 224 seats in the Karnataka Assembly, consequently unseating the incumbent BJP. The BJP obtained 66 seats, while the Janata Dal (Secular) secured 19 seats.

    Last Updated Jun 7, 2024, 12:36 PM IST
    Latest Videos
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Kerala: CPI(M) stunned by BJP surge in Kannur strongholds; Report anr

    Kerala: CPI(M) stunned by BJP surge in Kannur strongholds; Report

    Swagth hai bhai swagath hai Massive show of strength by NDA leaders as PM Modi gears up for 3rd term (WATCH) gcw

    NDA show of strength: PM Modi touches Constitution with forehead amid 'Modi, Modi' chants (WATCH)

    Pro Khalistan Canadians glorify Indira Gandhi assassination; wield sword, burn Indian flag in Vancouver snt

    Pro-Khalistan Canadians glorify Indira Gandhi assassination; wield sword, burn Indian flag in Vancouver |WATCH

    Kerala: BJP's Suresh Gopi likely to be Union Minister in Modi's third government anr

    BREAKING: Kerala BJP leader Suresh Gopi likely to get Union Minister role in Modi 3.0

    Narendra Modi to take oath as PM for third time on June 9, Sunday, at 6 pm, says Pralhad Joshi AJR

    Narendra Modi to take oath as PM for third time on June 9, Sunday, at 6 pm, says Pralhad Joshi

    Recent Stories

    Kerala: CPI(M) stunned by BJP surge in Kannur strongholds; Report anr

    Kerala: CPI(M) stunned by BJP surge in Kannur strongholds; Report

    Nagaland state lottery June 07, 2024: Dear Meghna winning number OUT RKK

    Nagaland state lottery June 07, 2024: Dear Meghna winning number OUT

    T20 World Cup 2024 PAK vs USA Disgruntled fan emotional outburst after pakistan defeat to usa goes viral watch snt

    'Tired of Pakistan team': Disgruntled fan's emotional outburst after T20 WC defeat to USA goes viral (WATCH)

    'Hamare Baarah' film BANNED in Karnataka, government takes step to prevent communal tension RKK

    'Hamare Baarah' film BANNED in Karnataka, government takes step to prevent communal tension

    Swagth hai bhai swagath hai Massive show of strength by NDA leaders as PM Modi gears up for 3rd term (WATCH) gcw

    NDA show of strength: PM Modi touches Constitution with forehead amid 'Modi, Modi' chants (WATCH)

    Recent Videos

    Neglected for decades, Bengaluru's first sky walk near majestic left to decay (WATCH) vkp

    Neglected for decades, Bengaluru's first sky walk near majestic left to decay (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    SHOCKING! DMK workers behead goat with BJP leader Annamalai's photo; disturbing video surfaces (WATCH) vkp

    SHOCKING! DMK workers behead goat with BJP leader Annamalai's photo; disturbing video surfaces (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Rajkot gaming zone fire: CCTV footage shows how blaze began (WATCH) AJR

    Rajkot gaming zone fire: CCTV footage shows how blaze began (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Karnataka rains: KSRTC bus driver using umbrella while driving to protect from leaking roof goes viral (WATCH) vkp

    Karnataka rains: KSRTC bus driver using umbrella while driving to protect from leaking roof goes viral (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Heeramandi song 'Saiyaan Hatto Jaao' singer Barnali Chattopadhyay shares her experience of working on the show RKK

    Barnali Chattopadhyay EXCLUSIVE: Heeramandi song 'Saiyaan Hatto Jaao' singer talks about her experience

    Video Icon