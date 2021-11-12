Kolkata vows to have only CNG, e-vehicles for public transport by 2030

The city has had an eco-friendly tram and an underground metro for a long time. There are plans to introduce electric buses. Already, 300 government buses in Kolkata have been modified to run on compressed natural gas.

The state government has determined that by 2030, Kolkata and its three satellite towns — Rajarhat, Bidhannagar, and New Town — would exclusively have CNG and e-vehicles as a first step toward becoming eco-friendly cities. "Since 2011, preparations have been established to create a smart city, a green city in the state," state Transport Minister Firhad Hakim stated at a recent meeting. The city has had an eco-friendly tram and an underground metro for a long time. There are plans to introduce electric buses. Already, 300 government buses in Kolkata have been modified to run on compressed natural gas. Hakim said that the state government planned to establish 3,500 charging stations throughout Greater Kolkata, and that piped CNG would be available within two years.

According to the departing Mayor of Kolkata Municipal Corporation, 100 electric buses are now in operation in Kolkata, and the state government plans to place more than 1,000 CNG buses on city roads shortly. He stated that the city would gradually phase out fossil-fuel-powered autos, replacing them with compressed natural gas and electric vehicles.

Also Read | EV registrations picking up pace in Delhi; surpasses total number of CNG, hybrid-fuel vehicles registration

Kolkata is one of India's most polluted cities, with diesel-powered public transportation contributing significantly to the dirty air. Though environmentalists pointed out that the government has not always acted with the promptness that Hakim promised, the state transport minister claimed that the government is eager to implement environmentally friendly public transportation to make the city cleaner and greener.

New Town is already designated as a Green City. The state government has made every effort to make New Town environmentally sustainable. Solar panels, distinct bike paths, public bicycle sharing systems, green buildings, and electric charging stations are also built. According to Hakim, plans have been made to develop model towns in Kolkata and New Town in the first phase, and this concept would subsequently be reproduced for other cities in the state.

Also Read | Delhi government to allot 35 per cent of over 4,200 e-auto permits to women