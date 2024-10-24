Bengal HORROR! 7-year-old girl, abducted, raped & murdered in Jaigaon; burnt body recovered

A seven-year-old girl was lured with the promise of chowmein, away from her mother, and then allegedly raped and murdered in Alipurduar’s Jaigaon in West Bengal.

Bengal HORROR! 7-year-old girl, abducted, raped & murdered in Jaigaon; burnt body recovered shk
Author
Shweta Kumari
First Published Oct 24, 2024, 2:22 PM IST | Last Updated Oct 24, 2024, 2:22 PM IST

In a horrifying turn of events, a seven-year-old girl was lured with the promise of chowmein, away from her mother, and then allegedly raped and murdered in Alipurduar’s Jaigaon in West Bengal. The half-burnt body of the girl, who had been missing since October 15, was found in Jaigaon on Tuesday.

The prime accused, Bablu Mia, who was arrested in a dramatic manner from the India-Nepal border, has reportedly confessed to the crime. The 50-year-old accused had fled to Nepal after the alleged crime.

Two other accomplices Zaidul Islam and Monir Hossain are absconding. Police are investigating whether the girl was gang-raped.

Meanwhile, a postmortem has been conducted to determine the cause of death.

From char marks, it prima facie appeared that the accused had tried to burn the victim’s body after killing her.

"The girl’s family had lodged a diary at Jaigaon police station after she went missing. On checking CCTV footage, we found that the man had kidnapped her. After his arrest, he admitted that he was drunk and had abducted the child, luring her with the promise of chow mein,” said Prasanta Debnath, SDPO, Jaigaon, according to a report by Times of India (TOI).

The incident triggered massive unrest, with locals staging a road blockade on Asian Highway 48 that connects Bhutan. Shops were closed and Jaigaon PS was surrounded in protest. Police deployed additional forces in the area to contain the situation from escalating and senior officials had to intervene to lift the blockade.

