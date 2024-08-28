Bangla Bandh today: Airlines issue travel disruption alerts, train service hit, police vigil on roads

Major airlines have issued travel alerts for August 28 due to the BJP's 12-hour Bengal Bandh, warning of potential disruptions. Road blockages and traffic congestion are expected, impacting travel to Kolkata airport. Local train services and key railway routes have also been significantly disrupted.

In response to the Bharatiya Janata Party’s (BJP) call for a 12-hour ‘Bengal Bandh’ on August 28, major airlines have issued travel alerts warning passengers about potential disruptions. The bandh, from 6 am to 6 pm, was announced after clashes between police and protesters during the ‘Nabanna Abhijan’ rally on August 27, where police used tear gas and lathi charges to disperse the crowds.

Leading airlines including Vistara, IndiGo, and SpiceJet have advised passengers to anticipate delays and disruptions on their way to Kolkata airport due to road blockages, diversions, and traffic congestion. The airlines have urged travellers to plan their trips well in advance and to keep a close watch on their flight statuses for any updates during the bandh.



SpiceJet alerted passengers on its social media handle, stating, “#TravelAdvisory: Local transport in West Bengal may be disrupted as a result of the #BanglaBandh declared for tomorrow, 28th Aug'24. Passengers are advised to monitor their local traffic conditions and keep a check on flight status via https://shorturl.at/6KfRe and allow themselves sufficient time for the journey to the airport.”

IndiGo also issued a similar advisory, saying, “#6ETravelAdvisory: Customers who have their travel planned from #Kolkata, may experience road blockages and diversions en route the airport. Please plan your journey with extra travel time to ensure a smooth trip. Do keep a tab on your flight status too https://bit.ly/3DNYJqj”

Vistara informed its passengers, “#TravelUpdate: Traffic congestion and slow vehicle movement are expected en route to Kolkata Airport on August 28th. Customers are advised to allow more time for their journey to the airport. Thank you”

The bandh has also significantly disrupted local train services across West Bengal. The Bangaon-Sealdah railway line, a key route connecting Kolkata to its suburbs, faced blockades by BJP workers, leading to major delays. Although services are being gradually restored, further disruptions have occurred due to protests by Trinamool Congress (TMC) supporters opposing the bandh.



BJP workers also staged blockades at Barasat Dakshin railway station and Tala Bridge, part of the Kolkata Circular railway network, causing additional delays. The impact of the bandh has reached beyond Kolkata, affecting various regions of West Bengal.

A Public Interest Litigation (PIL) challenging the bandh has been filed in the Calcutta High Court, with a hearing scheduled for later today. Police have detained several BJP workers in Alipurduar who were actively participating in the bandh. Police have stepped up their presence across the state, with a special focus on key areas like Kolkata. Law enforcement agencies are on high alert, monitoring the situation closely to ensure public safety and to prevent any further escalation of violence.

