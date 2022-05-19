Bajrangi Prasad Yadav is committed to bringing social reforms and social justice to society

Being socially active plays a key role in the betterment and development of underprivileged people. In India, many people want to bring changes to society, and all of these people intend to be aware of and support people who need it the most. Nowadays, various people make uncertain promises to get ahead but they never seem to fulfill them. In this world where people use each other to establish themselves in society, some kind souls work selflessly to provide people with comfort. Bajrangi Prasad Yadav is a one such renowned Social activist who has constantly been in service to the welfare of the people. He has worked to provide food supplies to many families, planted trees to help the ecosystem recover, and fought against poverty and illiteracy.

Bajrangi Prasad Yadav has dedicated his life to the welfare of people fighting against all social evil that engulfs the destitute. His huge list of social activities includes the distribution of Modi Ahaar and Modi Dakshina in which 21 thousand families were provided with food grains (Rice, Pulses, Oil, and Spices) and were also given INR 500 each. It was a relief program for those who lost their employment during the Pandemic. He also played convener in managing a free health camp that assisted employment and fresh drinking water for the scheduled tribes. Additionally, he held an environmental welfare program by planting thousands of Panchwati trees in the entire Jharkhand region and also directed shelter, health facilities. He also distributed food grains to the people suffering from earthquakes under the name “Arjun Herbal Medical Education & Research Foundation”.

Talking about his objective and motivation for the upliftment of the society, Bajrangi Prasad Yadav stated, “A social activist is a person whose main concern is society. I have always engaged in advocacy, confronting the dynamic social challenges, and have always been successful in bringing change to our community. Activism is an effort and action to face the issues and demands of various people. I always try to fight against any social evil. I believe that activism lives on love and support, the love is for the people, irrespective of their religion, belief, caste, and creed”.

We often come across the term social welfare and there are people who genuinely care about fighting against all sorts of injustice that corrupts society. Bajrangi Prasad Yadav maneuvers to address social issues on a wide platform, ultimately serving society on a humanitarian level. With 12 years of experience in environmental balancing work and avoiding pollution, he is also a successful figure in Business and farming; who was awarded for his good work in Jharkhand. He has been working for the people of marginalised sections and has organised several mass wedding ceremonies of young girls. Bajrangi is also the patron of a grand temple situated in Mahadevganj where every year a Sri Ram Maha Yagya is organized. Apart from this, the esteemed social activist is also the patron of the Eastern Chamber of Commerce and Industries, Sahibganj.

Bajrangi Yadav also empowers women across the country by encouraging them to study and make this society a better place. Not only himself, but he also encourages others to actively participate in helping the people in need. With such dedication and determination, Bajrangi Prasad Yadav is really an inspiration to millions of people who are willing to make a difference in the society.

