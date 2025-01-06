Baba Siddiqui murder case: Mumbai police files 4590-page chargesheet against 29 accused

Mumbai Police on Monday filed a chargesheet in Special MCOCA Court in connection with Baba Siddique murder case. In the 4590-page chargesheet, it has named 26 arrested accused and three as wanted - Zeeshan Akhtar, Shubham Lonkar, Anmol Bishnoi.

First Published Jan 6, 2025, 2:37 PM IST | Last Updated Jan 6, 2025, 2:42 PM IST

According to reports, Mumbai Police took the help of statements of 210 witnesses in the chargesheet and also mentioned the reason for the murder in the chargesheet.

According to police investigation, three main reasons for the NCP leader's murder was; closeness to Bollywood actor Salman Khan, revenge for Anuj Thapan's suicide and also to establish the supremacy of Lawrence Bishnoi gang, to increase its terror.

Former Maharashtra minister Baba Siddique (66) was brutally gunned down in Bandra, Mumbai despite being under Y-category protection. Siddique was shot dead on October 12 by three assailants outside his son MLA Zeeshan Siddique's office building. He sustained two bullet injuries on his chest and was rushed to the Lilavati hospital in Mumbai, where he died.

Probe revealed that the cold-blooded killing, which has reverberated across the state, was carried out with meticulous planning, following months of detailed surveillance of Siddique’s movements.

