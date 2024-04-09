Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    desktopAdmobileAd

    Baba Ramdev, Acharya Balkrishna tender unconditional apology in Supreme Court over misleading ads

    The apology comes after the Supreme Court had previously reprimanded Ramdev and Balkrishna for filing an incomplete apology, describing it as "mere lip service." The apex court is set to resume the hearing on the matter tomorrow, with both parties required to be present.

    Baba Ramdev, Acharya Balkrishna tender unconditional apology in Supreme Court over misleading advertisements AJR
    Author
    Team Asianet Newsable
    First Published Apr 9, 2024, 6:03 PM IST

    Yoga guru Baba Ramdev and the managing director of Patanjali Ayurved, Acharya Balkrishna, on Tuesday (April 9) submitted an unconditional apology to the Supreme Court after facing repeated criticism from the judiciary for not adhering to their commitments in the misleading advertisements case.

    The apology comes after the Supreme Court had previously reprimanded Ramdev and Balkrishna for filing an incomplete apology, describing it as "mere lip service." The apex court is set to resume the hearing on the matter tomorrow, with both parties required to be present.

    ECI issues notice to Randeep Surjewala over comments on Hema Malini; Response due by April 11

    In November last year, Patanjali Ayurved had assured the Supreme Court that it would not violate any laws, particularly those concerning advertising or product branding. The company pledged to refrain from making any statements claiming medicinal efficacy or criticising any system of medicine in the media.

    However, in their affidavit, Ramdev and Balkrishna expressed regret for their actions, acknowledging the breach of their earlier commitments. They assured the court that such violations would not occur in the future and sought pardon for the lapse.

    "I hereby tender my unconditional apology... I sincerely regret this lapse and wish to assure the Hon'ble court that the same will not be repeated," the affidavit said. Additionally, they undertook to comply with the court's directives and promised to uphold the law and justice in the future.

    Delhi HC upholds ED's evidence against Arvind Kejriwal, dismisses timing challenge

    During the April 2 hearing, the Supreme Court had dismissed Patanjali Ayurved's defense and criticised the inadequate apology from Ramdev and Balkrishna, emphasizing the need for genuine remorse and adherence to court orders.

    Last Updated Apr 9, 2024, 6:41 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Dont be selfish Internet roasts Rahul's top man Pitroda for viral remark on middle-class tax hike (WATCH) snt

    'Don't be selfish': Sam Pitroda roasted for middle-class tax hike remark if Congress comes to power (WATCH)

    ECI issues notice to Randeep Surjewala over comments on Hema Malini; Response due by April 11 AJR

    ECI issues notice to Randeep Surjewala over comments on Hema Malini; Response due by April 11

    Shahana death case: Kerala HC gives nod to Dr Ruwaiz for further studies rkn

    Shahana death case: Kerala HC gives nod to Dr Ruwaiz for further studies

    Lok Sabha Elections 2024: Here's why Aligarh candidate wore 'garland of slippers' while campaigning gcw

    Lok Sabha Elections 2024: Here's why Aligarh candidate wore 'garland of slippers' while campaigning

    Kerala: Woman jumps into well with three children in Thrissur; 2 dead rkn

    Kerala: Woman jumps into well with three children in Thrissur; 2 dead

    Recent Stories

    cricket Rishabh Pant's IPL form boosts T20 World Cup selection prospects: Report osf

    Rishabh Pant's IPL form boosts T20 World Cup selection prospects: Report

    football Islamic State threat to Champions League: UEFA insists QF ties to go ahead as scheduled, security beefed up snt

    Islamic State threat to Champions League: UEFA insists QF ties to go ahead as scheduled, security beefed up

    Namrata Malla flaunts CLEAVAGE, times when the Bhojpuri actress took the internet by storm RKK

    Namrata Malla flaunts CLEAVAGE, times when the Bhojpuri actress took the internet by storm

    Dont be selfish Internet roasts Rahul's top man Pitroda for viral remark on middle-class tax hike (WATCH) snt

    'Don't be selfish': Sam Pitroda roasted for middle-class tax hike remark if Congress comes to power (WATCH)

    Vishu 2024: How to arrange beautiful and simple Vishu Kani? anr

    Vishu 2024: How to arrange beautiful and simple Vishu Kani?

    Recent Videos

    Robert Vadra EXCLUSIVE! 'I kept away from politics, but many politicians have pulled me into this situation'

    Robert Vadra EXCLUSIVE! 'I kept away from politics, but many politicians have pulled me into this situation'

    Video Icon
    Bengaluru: Man commits suicide by jumping from 19th floor of Renaissance Hotel (WATCH) vkp

    Bengaluru: Man commits suicide by jumping from 19th floor of Renaissance Hotel (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Noticed the water sprinklers on Nitin Gadkari's campaign rath?

    Noticed the water sprinklers on Nitin Gadkari's campaign rath? (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Lok Sabha Elections 2024: Ravi Kishan on campaign trail on a Bullet Enfield (WATCH)

    Ravi Kishan on campaign trail on a Bullet Enfield (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Sudarsan Pattnaik honours LK Advani with Bharat Ratna tribute sand art at Puri beach (WATCH) snt

    Sudarsan Pattnaik honours LK Advani with Bharat Ratna tribute sand art at Puri beach (WATCH)

    Video Icon