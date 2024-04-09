Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    ECI issues notice to Randeep Surjewala over comments on Hema Malini; Response due by April 11

    Surjewala has been given until April 11 evening to respond to the notice, wherein he's expected to clarify his comments captured in an undated video circulating on social media.

    The Election Commission of India (ECI) took action against Congress leader Randeep Surjewala, issuing a show-cause notice for his alleged derogatory remarks against BJP MP Hema Malini, sparking a fresh wave of political controversy.

    Surjewala has been given until April 11 evening to respond to the notice, wherein he's expected to clarify his comments captured in an undated video circulating on social media. In the video, Surjewala's remarks were criticized by the BJP, who condemned them as disrespectful and sexist towards the veteran actor-turned-politician, Hema Malini.

    The ECI's action extends beyond Surjewala, as they have also sought a response from Congress chief Mallikarjun Kharge regarding the measures taken within the party to ensure compliance with the EC's directives on maintaining the dignity of women during public discourse. Kharge has been given until the following evening to provide his response.

    The controversy ignited when an undated video clip surfaced, showing Surjewala making comments that the BJP swiftly denounced as objectionable. Surjewala, however, defended himself, claiming that the video was edited and distorted, and that he never intended to offend or insult Hema Malini.

    The exchange of accusations between the Congress and BJP escalated, with Surjewala accusing the BJP's IT cell of selectively sharing parts of his speech to twist the narrative.

