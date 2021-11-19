  • Facebook
    After Ayodhya, Varanasi to lit over 15 lakh earthen lamps on occasion of Dev Deepavali

    The administration hopes to light 12 lakh lamps with the Central government's support and another three lakh with the help of its employees and Ganga Seva Samitees.

    Author
    Team Newsable
    Varanasi, First Published Nov 19, 2021, 8:52 AM IST
    Following a world record of 12 lakh diyas lighted on the ghats of the Sarayu River in Ayodhya, over 15 lakh diyas will be illuminated in Varanasi on Friday, November 19, during Dev Deepavali. The lamps will be lighted along the Ganga's banks from Adikeshav ghat to Assi ghat. The two ghats are 7.5 kilometres apart. Security measures have been put in place in anticipation of the Dev Deepavali celebrations, which attract many devotees. The authorities have also encouraged boat operators to avoid overcrowding their vessels with visitors and devotees to ensure safe and incident-free festivities.

    Meanwhile, the Uttar Pradesh Tourism Department has organised a three-day hot air balloon event in Varanasi to commemorate Dev Deepavali 2021. The current event is taking place on the banks of the Ganga at the Domri Raj Ghat. The event, which started on November 17, is set to end on Friday. While the tourism authority is hoping for a 15% increase in visitor traffic, local hotels claim bookings have begun to trickle in. The hotel rooms, boats, and marketplaces have all been thoroughly cleaned. People in the tourist business think that if the government issued visas, international visitors would flood into the country, causing a massive surge in the tourism industry.

     

    According to reports, the hot air balloon trips were fully booked due to an enormous response from devotees and tourists to the celebration. On the occasion of Kartik Purnima, Dev Deepavali is observed. It is said that Lord Shiva assassinated Tripurasura on this day. As a result, the celebration commemorates the triumph of virtue over evil. Tripurari Purnima is also observed on this day.

    Also Read | Diwali 2021: Ram Lalla's city Ayodhya decks up with 12 lakh earthen lamps, sets world record

    Dev Deepawali is regarded as a celebration of the deities, who are said to descend on the sacred ghats of the Ganges in Kashi on the auspicious date of Kartik Purnima and prepare the way for the salvation of devotees participating in the Maha Aarti. It is thought that donating a light on this day of Kartik month, according to the Hindu calendar, aids one's ancestors in attaining salvation. This celebration is a component of Kashi's old culture.
     

    Last Updated Nov 19, 2021, 8:52 AM IST
