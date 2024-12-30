Ayodhya's Ram Mandir overtakes Taj Mahal as UP's top tourist destination 2024: Report

Ayodhya has emerged as the most visited destination in Uttar Pradesh in 2024, surpassing the iconic Taj Mahal in Agra.

First Published Dec 30, 2024, 5:45 PM IST

Ayodhya has emerged as the most visited destination in Uttar Pradesh in 2024, surpassing the iconic Taj Mahal in Agra. The surge in visitors is driven by a spiritual tourism boom centered around the inauguration of the Ram Temple, cementing Ayodhya’s status as a religious tourism powerhouse.

According to reports, Ayodhya attracted an impressive 135.5 million domestic tourists and 3,153 international visitors between January and September 2024. This surge represents a 70% increase in religious tour bookings, fueled by the Pran Pratishtha ceremony at the Ram Temple. The city’s spiritual significance and newly enhanced infrastructure have transformed it into a beacon for devotees across India.

Tourism experts anticipate this momentum will escalate during the temple’s anniversary celebrations in January 2025, solidifying Ayodhya’s position as the center of spiritual tourism in India.

Agra’s Taj Mahal holds global allure

While Ayodhya dominated domestic tourism, Agra’s Taj Mahal remained a stronghold for international visitors. In 2024, Taj Mahal attracted 125.1 million visitors, with 924,000 of them being international tourists. This marks a significant jump from 2.684 million foreign arrivals in 2022-23 to a staggering 27.7 million in 2023-24.

However, the domestic allure of the Taj Mahal faced a slight dip, with 193,000 fewer Indian tourists visiting this year. Despite this, the Taj Mahal continues to captivate global travelers as one of the world's most iconic landmarks.

Uttar Pradesh tourism 

Uttar Pradesh experienced a tourism renaissance in 2024, recording 476.1 million visitors from January to September alone. This figure is set to eclipse the 480 million tourists recorded in 2023, reflecting the state’s robust efforts to promote its diverse attractions.

Other spiritual hubs in the state also saw substantial growth:

- Varanasi: 62 million domestic and 184,000 international tourists.

- Mathura: 68 million domestic and 87,229 international visitors.

- Prayagraj: 48 million visitors.

- Mirzapur: 11.8 million visitors.

Additionally, the Buddhist Circuit in Kushinagar drew 1.62 million visitors, including 153,000 international tourists, showcasing the state’s expanding appeal beyond Hindu spiritual destinations.

