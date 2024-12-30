UP: Mob harasses interfaith couple, cries 'love Jihad', woman says, 'have married on own wish' (WATCH)

In a disturbing incident in Uttar Pradesh's Basti district, an interfaith couple was harassed allegedly by a Hindutva mob accusing the man of "love jihad."

In a disturbing incident in Uttar Pradesh's Basti district, an interfaith couple was harassed allegedly by a Hindutva mob accusing the man of "love jihad." The mob accused the man of “love jihad,” a term often used by right-wing groups to allege a conspiracy involving Muslim men marrying Hindu women to convert them to Islam. The incident unfolded despite the woman repeatedly asserting their marriage was consensual and legal.

The couple, whose names have not been disclosed, found themselves at the center of a tense confrontation. The woman, undeterred by the crowd’s aggression, firmly defended her marriage, stating, “I’m ready to go to jail. I have got married in court on my own wish. This is my life.”

A video of the incident has gone viral on social media.

The mob repeatedly asked the woman to show their Aadhaar cards, and forced them to come to police station. They claimed that the man would have to go to jail and that their marriage was criminal and illegal.

A man in the crowd even claimed that these Muslim men get Rs 5 lakh for converting women to Islam.

"Apne dharam ko mat badnam kariye... ye jail jayenge, ye love jihad hai.. Madam ye log Rs 5 lakh paate hai.... vishwas kijiye tamam ladkiyan suitcase me pack ho rahi hai...," the man can be heard saying in the video.

The video that has gone viral on social media, sparked outrage online as netizens voiced against the mob's action

A user wrote, "No amount of pleading or reasoning will do. This is the mob. Governance is completely absent in this state. There have been too many such incidents."

