Centre invites bids from pharma companies to develop vaccines, diagnostic kits for monkeypox

In response to the growing concern over monkeypox throughout the world, the Indian government issued an Expression of Interest (EoI) for the development of a monkeypox vaccine and diagnostic kits through a public-private collaboration. The Centre sought ideas from experienced vaccine producers and in-vitro diagnostic (IVD) kit manufacturers for a collaborative effort to create a vaccine candidate against monkeypox as well as diagnostic kits for this illness.

Earlier, numerous pharmaceutical companies began discussions with the government on a possible vaccine against the sickness.

"The vaccine against monkeypox is being discussed with numerous vaccine production companies, although any such choices are still in the early stages. We have prospective manufacturers if it is necessary. If it is essential in the future, solutions will be investigated," according to ANI, sources.

It should be emphasised that thus far, four cases of Monkeypox have been documented in India. While one instance was recorded in Delhi, three cases were discovered in Kerala. Earlier, VK Paul, a member of the Niti Aayog, stated that India is completely equipped to combat the disease and that there is no reason to fear.

As previously reported, the World Health Organization declared Monkeypox a worldwide health emergency last week. Dr Poonam Khetrapal, Regional Director of WHO South-East Asia, stated that nations that previously had no instances of monkeypox are now reporting cases.

On Saturday, the World Health Organisation (WHO) declared monkeypox a global public health emergency of international concern. Globally, over 16,000 cases of monkeypox have been reported from 75 countries, and there have been five deaths so far.

According to WHO, monkeypox is a viral zoonosis 'a virus transmitted to humans from animals with symptoms similar to smallpox although clinically less severe. Monkeypox typically manifests with fever, rash and swollen lymph nodes and may lead to various medical complications. It is usually a self-limited disease with symptoms lasting two to four weeks.

