Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Centre invites bids from pharma companies to develop vaccines, diagnostic kits for monkeypox

    The Centre sought ideas from experienced vaccine producers and in-vitro diagnostic (IVD) kit manufacturers for a collaborative effort to create a vaccine candidate against monkeypox as well as diagnostic kits for this illness.

    Centre invites bids from pharma companies to develop vaccines diagnostic kits for monkeypox gcw
    Author
    Team Newsable
    New Delhi, First Published Jul 28, 2022, 9:23 AM IST

    In response to the growing concern over monkeypox throughout the world, the Indian government issued an Expression of Interest (EoI) for the development of a monkeypox vaccine and diagnostic kits through a public-private collaboration. The Centre sought ideas from experienced vaccine producers and in-vitro diagnostic (IVD) kit manufacturers for a collaborative effort to create a vaccine candidate against monkeypox as well as diagnostic kits for this illness.

    Earlier, numerous pharmaceutical companies began discussions with the government on a possible vaccine against the sickness.

    "The vaccine against monkeypox is being discussed with numerous vaccine production companies, although any such choices are still in the early stages. We have prospective manufacturers if it is necessary. If it is essential in the future, solutions will be investigated," according to ANI, sources.

    Also Read | Monkeypox: WHO chief advises at-risk men to reduce number of sexual partners

    It should be emphasised that thus far, four cases of Monkeypox have been documented in India. While one instance was recorded in Delhi, three cases were discovered in Kerala. Earlier, VK Paul, a member of the Niti Aayog, stated that India is completely equipped to combat the disease and that there is no reason to fear.

    As previously reported, the World Health Organization declared Monkeypox a worldwide health emergency last week. Dr Poonam Khetrapal, Regional Director of WHO South-East Asia, stated that nations that previously had no instances of monkeypox are now reporting cases.

    Also Read: Monkeypox: Know how to prevent your kid from getting infected

    On Saturday, the World Health Organisation (WHO) declared monkeypox a global public health emergency of international concern. Globally, over 16,000 cases of monkeypox have been reported from 75 countries, and there have been five deaths so far. 

    According to WHO, monkeypox is a viral zoonosis 'a virus transmitted to humans from animals with symptoms similar to smallpox although clinically less severe. Monkeypox typically manifests with fever, rash and swollen lymph nodes and may lead to various medical complications. It is usually a self-limited disease with symptoms lasting two to four weeks. 

    (With inputs from PTI)

    Last Updated Jul 28, 2022, 9:23 AM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Monkeypox WHO chief advises at risk men to reduce number of sexual partners gcw

    Monkeypox: WHO chief advises at-risk men to reduce number of sexual partners

    ICMR isolates monkeypox virus; may pave way for development of diagnostic kits, vaccines snt

    ICMR isolates monkeypox virus; may pave way for development of vaccines

    Following multiple snags, DCGA orders SpiceJet to operate 50% flights for 8 weeks - adt

    Following multiple snags, DCGA orders SpiceJet to operate 50% flights for 8 weeks

    38 West Bengal TMC MLAs in touch with us claims BJP leader Mithun Chakraborty gcw

    38 West Bengal TMC MLAs in touch with us, claims BJP leader Mithun Chakraborty

    When questioned about his resignation, here's how Partha Chatterjee responded - adt

    When questioned about his resignation, here's how Partha Chatterjee responded

    Recent Stories

    Monkeypox WHO chief advises at risk men to reduce number of sexual partners gcw

    Monkeypox: WHO chief advises at-risk men to reduce number of sexual partners

    Dhanush net worth, cars, salary, house, education and more RBA

    Dhanush's net worth, cars, salary, house, education and more

    Pictures Kriti Sanon celebrates her birthday on the sets of Shehzada RBA

    Pictures: Kriti Sanon celebrates her birthday on the sets of Shehzada

    Know Dulquer Salmaan's net worth, cars, salary, house, education and more RBA

    Know Dulquer Salmaan's net worth, cars, salary, education and more

    World Hepatitis Days 2022 Symptoms Causes Types drb

    World Hepatitis Day 2022: What is Hepatitis? Know its types, symptoms and causes

    Recent Videos

    India at 75: Batukeshwar Dutt, the revolutionary who deserved more

    India@75: Batukeshwar Dutt, the revolutionary who deserved more

    Video Icon
    Kargil Vijay Diwas: Story of how India gave Pakistan a bloody nose

    Kargil Vijay Diwas: How India gave Pakistan a bloody nose

    Video Icon
    Kargil Vijay Diwas: Honouring India's bravehearts

    Kargil Vijay Diwas Special: Honouring India's bravehearts

    Video Icon
    India at 75: Polygars, the greatest challenge to East India Company

    India@75: Polygars, the greatest challenge to East India Company

    Video Icon
    India at 75: Abbakka Chautha, the first Indian queen who fought against colonial invaders snt

    India@75: Abbakka Chautha, the first Indian queen who fought against colonial invaders

    Video Icon