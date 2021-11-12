People who sit a lot may suffer from depression, anxiety, claims study

The most current findings were published in the journal Frontiers in Psychiatry. Over 3,000 volunteers from 50 states in the United States and those from the District of Columbia helped to complete the survey.

Technological advancements may have helped the global population survive the COVID-19 lockdown. However, a new study has indicated that many people appear to desire to remain fixed due to their sedentary lifestyle since the pandemic's emergence. According to the study, those who sat for a lengthy amount of time between April and June 2020 were more likely to acquire depressed symptoms.

Jacob Meyer, the co-author of the Iowa State University study, stated that COVID would alter our behaviour and what we could accomplish in a lot of crazy, quirky ways that we couldn't predict. He oversaw two studies to discover how people's thoughts, feelings, and perceptions of the world were impacted by their inactivity at the moment. The most current findings were published in the journal Frontiers in Psychiatry. Over 3,000 volunteers from 50 states in the United States and those from the District of Columbia helped to complete the survey. The study discovered that respondents who had achieved the recommended 2.5 to 5 hours per week of moderate to intensive physical activity before the pandemic saw a 32% decline in action immediately after COVID-related constraints were implemented.

According to research published in the International Journal of Environmental Research and Public Health last year, people who participated reported feeling more melancholy, worried, and lonely. Based on the findings, participants were asked to complete a survey that included how much time they spend doing physical activities such as exercising, watching television, and simply sitting. Participants were also asked to differentiate between their current behaviours and their pre-pandemic inclinations. He emphasised that there is a relationship between sitting and mental health does not suggest that sitting causes depression. Meyer hypothesised that individuals who were depressed sat more or that those who sat more were depressed.