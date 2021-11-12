  • Facebook
  • Twitter
Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    People who sit a lot may suffer from depression, anxiety, claims study

    The most current findings were published in the journal Frontiers in Psychiatry. Over 3,000 volunteers from 50 states in the United States and those from the District of Columbia helped to complete the survey.

    People who sit a lot may suffer from depression anxiety claims study gcw
    Author
    Team Newsable
    New Delhi, First Published Nov 12, 2021, 8:57 PM IST
    • Facebook
    • Twitter
    • Whatsapp

    Technological advancements may have helped the global population survive the COVID-19 lockdown. However, a new study has indicated that many people appear to desire to remain fixed due to their sedentary lifestyle since the pandemic's emergence. According to the study, those who sat for a lengthy amount of time between April and June 2020 were more likely to acquire depressed symptoms.

    Jacob Meyer, the co-author of the Iowa State University study, stated that COVID would alter our behaviour and what we could accomplish in a lot of crazy, quirky ways that we couldn't predict. He oversaw two studies to discover how people's thoughts, feelings, and perceptions of the world were impacted by their inactivity at the moment. The most current findings were published in the journal Frontiers in Psychiatry. Over 3,000 volunteers from 50 states in the United States and those from the District of Columbia helped to complete the survey. The study discovered that respondents who had achieved the recommended 2.5 to 5 hours per week of moderate to intensive physical activity before the pandemic saw a 32% decline in action immediately after COVID-related constraints were implemented.

    Also Read | Do you have high blood pressure? Stay away from these 10 foods

    According to research published in the International Journal of Environmental Research and Public Health last year, people who participated reported feeling more melancholy, worried, and lonely. Based on the findings, participants were asked to complete a survey that included how much time they spend doing physical activities such as exercising, watching television, and simply sitting. Participants were also asked to differentiate between their current behaviours and their pre-pandemic inclinations. He emphasised that there is a relationship between sitting and mental health does not suggest that sitting causes depression. Meyer hypothesised that individuals who were depressed sat more or that those who sat more were depressed. 

    Last Updated Nov 12, 2021, 8:57 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Do you have high blood pressure? Stay away from these foods

    Do you have high blood pressure? Stay away from these 10 foods

    Video Icon
    New study finds Covid-19 variant in cats and dogs, but do not distance your pet just yet

    New study finds Covid-19 variant in cats and dogs, but do not distance your pet just yet

    Video Icon
    World Stroke Day 2021: Minutes can save lives

    World Stroke Day 2021: Minutes can save lives

    Video Icon
    Why are breast cancer cases on the rise among 20 to 30 year old women? (EXCLUSIVE) RCB

    Breast Cancer Awareness Month: Why are breast cancer cases on the rise among 20 to 30 year old women?

    Video Icon
    Menstrual Cramps: When They Are Not Normal - vpn

    Menstrual Cramps: When They Are Not Normal

    Video Icon

    Recent Stories

    Rohit Shetty Anupam Kher celebrate Sooryavanshi 100 crore club entry see pics inside drb

    Rohit Shetty, Anupam Kher celebrate Sooryavanshi’s 100 crore club entry, see pics inside

    Video Icon
    Know about Alok Sharma Agra born UK minister who chaired COP26 summit gcw

    Know about Alok Sharma, Agra-born UK minister who chaired COP26 summit

    Video Icon
    Kerala government issues guidelines as state reports 13 Norovirus cases gcw

    Kerala government issues guidelines as state reports 13 Norovirus cases

    Video Icon
    Sushmita Sen to return to OTT again? Read details here drb

    Sushmita Sen to return to OTT again? Read details here

    Video Icon
    Delhi Pollution board issues advisory asks offices to decrease vehicular movement as AQI worsens gcw

    Delhi: Pollution board issues advisory; asks offices to decrease vehicular movement as air quality decreases

    Video Icon

    Recent Videos

    wikileaks founder Julian Assange allowed to marry partner Stella Moris in UK belmarsh prison

    Julian Assange allowed to marry partner Stella Moris in UK prison

    Video Icon
    Chennai rains: TN CM Stalin felicitates woman cop for carrying man on her shoulders; rescued victim dies-dnm

    Chennai rains: TN CM Stalin felicitates woman cop for carrying man on her shoulders; rescued victim dies

    Video Icon
    Tamil Nadu: 7 coaches of Kannur-Bengaluru Express derail due to falling of boulders; all passengers safe-dnm

    Tamil Nadu: 7 coaches of Kannur-Bengaluru Express derail due to falling of boulders; all passengers safe

    Video Icon
    Life of South Africa last apartheid president FW de Klerk who freed Nelson Mandela

    Life of South Africa's last apartheid president FW de Klerk, who freed Nelson Mandela

    Video Icon
    ISL 2021-22: ATK Mohun Bagan head coach Antonio Lopez Habas speaks ahead new season (WATCH)-ayh

    ISL 2021-22: ATK Mohun Bagan head coach Antonio Lopez Habas speaks ahead of new season (WATCH)

    Video Icon