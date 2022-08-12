Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Supertech twin towers' demolition: August 28 new proposed date; gets approval for rigging with explosives

    More than 3,500 kg of explosive will be filled in around 9,400 holes drilled in the columns and shears of the skeletal structures of the twin towers, according to officials.

    Supertech twin towers demolition August 28 new proposed date gets approval for rigging with explosives gcw
    Gargi Chaudhry
    New Delhi, First Published Aug 12, 2022, 12:20 PM IST

    The Supreme Court-appointed technical expert approved the use of explosives to rig Supertech's twin buildings in Noida. The proposed date for destruction is August 28. The roughly 100-meter-tall towers had to be demolished last year, under the highest court's mandate. A top Noida Authority official informed PTI that the twin structures, whose destruction had previously been set for 2:30 pm on August 21, will now likely be destroyed on August 28.

    The recommendation was made in light of all parties' reports on safety precautions for the project, including those from the Noida Authority, CBRI, developer Supertech, demolition company Edifice Engineering, and its South African partner Jet Demolition. The twin skyscrapers in Sector 93B in Noida had to receive permission from the Central Building Research Institute (CBRI), which was the last step before the explosives could be charged within the buildings.

    Although August 28 is the suggested date, the actual date won't be chosen until after the Supreme Court hearing on Friday, August 12. Another Noida Authority official who asked to remain anonymous stated, "The CBRI has granted its consent to demolition contractor Edifice Engineering to start with the billing procedure." The official stated that when Edifice and Supertech agreed to have the structural examination of surrounding structures completed before the twin towers were demolished, the CBRI was happy with the replies regarding safety measures.

    Supertech and Edifice have guaranteed the institute that they would implement all safety and risk-reduction measures in the Emerald Court and ATS Village societies, which are next to the twin buildings.

    Around 9,400 holes will be bored in the columns and shears of the twin towers' skeleton components, and more than 3,500 kg of dynamite will be placed inside of them for the purpose of demolishing the buildings. The Supreme Court ordered in August that Supertech's Apex and Ceyane buildings in Noida Sector 93A be demolished since they were built against the rules for construction.

