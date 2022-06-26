Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Atmakur assembly bypoll 2022 results: Counting of Votes underway

    Counting of votes is underway in the Atmakuru assembly constituency in SPS Nellore district of Andhra Pradesh where bypoll were held on June 23. The counting of votes is taking place at the Atmakur Engineering College in Nellorepalem.

    Atmakur, First Published Jun 26, 2022, 9:29 AM IST

    The bypoll was necessitated by the demise of sitting legislator Mekapati Goutham Reddy on February 21. Goutham was Industries and Information Technology Minister in the Jagan Mohan Reddy's first Cabinet.

    YSR Congress had fielded Goutham's younger brother Mekapati Vikram Reddy as its candidate. The rival TDP followed the tradition of not putting up a candidate if a sitting legislator dies. However, the BJP fielded Gundlapalli Bharat Kumar as its candidate.

    The bypoll witnessed fewer turnout than during the 2019 assembly elections. The polling process in all 279 polling stations saw a voter turnout of 64.27 per cent while during the 2019 assembly elections the turnout was 82.44 per cent.

    To recall, Goutham Reddy defeated TDP's Bollineni Krishnayya a margin of 22,276 votes in the 2019 election. Will his brother be able to beat the BJP candidate and score a big win?

    Watch this space for the results

    * After the 8th round of counting of votes, YSRCP's Mekapati Vikram Reddy is leading over his BJP rival by a comfortable margin of 28,918 votes

    Last Updated Jun 26, 2022, 10:28 AM IST
