Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Wayanad by-election: Election Commission begins quick mock polling; Congress slams EC

    The Wayanad by-election preparations have begun by the Election Commission. Mock voting has already begun in the Kozhikode Collectorate as part of this. It is to be noted that ever since the disqualification of Congress leader Rahul Gandhi as an MP of Wayanad, the seat has remained vacant and the EC has not declared a by-election so far.

    Wayanad by-election: Election Commission begins quick mock polling; Congress slams EC anr
    Author
    Aishwarya Nair
    First Published Jun 7, 2023, 12:55 PM IST

    The Wayanad by-election preparations have begun by the Election Commission. Mock voting has already begun in the Kozhikode Collectorate as part of this. Representatives from political parties take part in simulated elections. 

    It is to be noted that ever since the disqualification of Congress leader Rahul Gandhi as an MP of Wayanad, the seat has remained vacant and the EC has not declared a by-election so far.

    Also read: Kerala SFI leader 'mark list' controversy: 'Did not register for the exam', PM Arsho denies allegations 

    The officials' justification is that it is a preliminary procedure carried out in accordance with the Election Commission's directives. The Deputy Collector, who oversees the election, is responsible for conducting mock polls. 

    The mock polling began at 10 am on Wednesday. At 10:00 am, the mock election began. Bineesh Kumar, the general secretary of the DCC, stated that the District Congress Committee took part in accordance with the letter it received from the Election Commission. According to Bineesh, just the league representative was present when he arrived. Other than the collector arriving in the morning, voting, and presiding, nothing else is known. 

    The voting machine was also examined at the Kozhikode Collectorate. Representatives from various political parties were present at the time of inspection. 

    Meanwhile, the Congress is also accusing the Election Commission of making a sudden move. 

    "The Election Commission should notify the by-election if it is to take place in Wayanad. The decision in the Rahul Gandhi case has been delayed. However, the mock election was conducted abruptly as part of a swift move against Rahul Gandhi," said General Secretary. 

    Also read: Police lathi-charge protesting farmers as they block Delhi-Chandigarh highway, Congress slams Haryana govt

    Last Updated Jun 7, 2023, 1:14 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Manipur Clashes: Kuki women reach HM Amit Shah's doorstep seeking justice

    Manipur Clashes: Kuki women reach HM Amit Shah's doorstep seeking justice (WATCH)

    Kerala SFI leader 'mark list' controversy: 'Did not register for the exam', PM Arsho denies allegations

    Kerala SFI leader 'mark list' controversy: 'Did not register for the exam', PM Arsho denies allegations

    Police lathi charge protesting farmers as they block Delhi Chandigarh highway Congress slams Haryana govt gcw

    Police lathi-charge protesting farmers as they block Delhi-Chandigarh highway, Congress slams Haryana govt

    Why Nagaland government's dog meat sale ban failed legal test

    Why Nagaland government's dog meat sale ban failed legal test

    Kerala: Documents prove construction of cattle shed at CM's Cliff House worth over Rs 40 lakh anr

    Kerala: Documents prove construction of cattle shed at CM's Cliff House worth over Rs 40 lakh

    Recent Stories

    Bear Grylls next adventure PM Modi to Rajnikanth know Indian celebs who have been on the ride and are in line

    Bear Grylls next adventure: PM Modi to Rajnikanth-know Indian celebs who have been on the ride and are in line

    OnePlus 11 5G Marble Odyssey limited edition goes on sale in India check price features other details gcw

    OnePlus 11 5G Marble Odyssey limited edition goes on sale in India

    Prosenjit Chatterjee's favourite food items-'rosogolla' or 'mishti doi'? Know unique details of Bengali star ADC

    Prosenjit Chatterjee's favourite food items-'rosogolla' or 'mishti doi'? Know unique details of Bengali star

    WTC Final, IND vs AUS: 'Bahut Sara runs banao' urge Shubman Gill fans as batter gears up for ultimate Test osf

    WTC Final, IND vs AUS: 'Bahut Sara runs banao' urge Shubman Gill fans as batter gears up for ultimate Test

    Good news for Thalapathy Vijay's fans; Leo's first look will be out on THIS date- details out RBA

    Good news for Thalapathy Vijay's fans; Leo's first look will be out on THIS date- details OUT

    Recent Videos

    IIMC Alumni Meet held in Kochi, Kerala scribe wins journalism award

    IIMC Alumni Meet held in Kochi, Kerala scribe wins journalism award

    Video Icon
    Mann Ki Baat: Madhuri Dixit, Shahid Kapoor, Rohit Shetty praise PM Narendra Modi ADC

    Mann Ki Baat: Madhuri Dixit, Shahid Kapoor, Rohit Shetty praise PM Narendra Modi

    Video Icon
    Jiah Khan's mother Rabia finally says, 'I will keep fighting. I will approach Supreme Court' vma

    Jiah Khan's mother Rabia finally says, 'I will keep fighting. I will approach Supreme Court' - WATCH

    Video Icon
    Rajasthan 7 policemen shot at during operation to nab history-sheeters in Udaipur

    Rajasthan: 7 policemen shot at during operation to nab history-sheeters in Udaipur

    Video Icon
    MTB Shimla 2023: This 62-year-old quit his corporate job to seek adventure

    MTB Shimla 2023: This 62-year-old quit his corporate job to seek adventure

    Video Icon