Wayanad by-election: Election Commission begins quick mock polling; Congress slams EC

The Wayanad by-election preparations have begun by the Election Commission. Mock voting has already begun in the Kozhikode Collectorate as part of this. It is to be noted that ever since the disqualification of Congress leader Rahul Gandhi as an MP of Wayanad, the seat has remained vacant and the EC has not declared a by-election so far.

The Wayanad by-election preparations have begun by the Election Commission. Mock voting has already begun in the Kozhikode Collectorate as part of this. Representatives from political parties take part in simulated elections.

It is to be noted that ever since the disqualification of Congress leader Rahul Gandhi as an MP of Wayanad, the seat has remained vacant and the EC has not declared a by-election so far.

Also read: Kerala SFI leader 'mark list' controversy: 'Did not register for the exam', PM Arsho denies allegations

The officials' justification is that it is a preliminary procedure carried out in accordance with the Election Commission's directives. The Deputy Collector, who oversees the election, is responsible for conducting mock polls.

The mock polling began at 10 am on Wednesday. At 10:00 am, the mock election began. Bineesh Kumar, the general secretary of the DCC, stated that the District Congress Committee took part in accordance with the letter it received from the Election Commission. According to Bineesh, just the league representative was present when he arrived. Other than the collector arriving in the morning, voting, and presiding, nothing else is known.

The voting machine was also examined at the Kozhikode Collectorate. Representatives from various political parties were present at the time of inspection.

Meanwhile, the Congress is also accusing the Election Commission of making a sudden move.

"The Election Commission should notify the by-election if it is to take place in Wayanad. The decision in the Rahul Gandhi case has been delayed. However, the mock election was conducted abruptly as part of a swift move against Rahul Gandhi," said General Secretary.

Also read: Police lathi-charge protesting farmers as they block Delhi-Chandigarh highway, Congress slams Haryana govt