    Apple on hacking claims: We do not attribute threat notifications to any specific state-sponsored attacker

    Apple, the manufacturer of iPhones, has issued a clarification regarding allegations of hacking made by Indian opposition leaders. Apple states that it does not attribute the threat notifications to any specific state-sponsored attacker.

    Apple clarifies on iPhone hacking claims: Do not attribute threat notifications to any specific state-sponsored attacker
    Author
    Team Newsable
    First Published Oct 31, 2023, 1:43 PM IST

    iPhone manufacturer Apple has issued a clarification over Indian opposition leaders' hacking claim, stating that it does not attribute the threat notifications to any specific state-sponsored attacker. Apple added that some threat notifications may be false alarms. In an official statement, the tech giant headquartered in Cupertino acknowledged that state-sponsored attackers are typically well-funded and possess advanced capabilities, with their attack methods continuously evolving. Apple emphasized that the detection of such attacks hinges on threat intelligence signals that can be inherently flawed and incomplete. Apple further conceded that certain Apple threat notifications may result in false alarms, and some attacks might go undetected.

    The clarification came moments after Government sources, as reported by the media, asserted that a combination of a malware attack and a malfunction in Apple's algorithm led to the transmission of these messages.

    Blame Apple algorithm malfunction, malware attack, Govt sources on Opposition's iPhone hacking claim

    Numerous political leaders have alleged that their Apple devices were subjected to an apparent hacking attempt. They substantiated their claims by sharing screenshots of the warning messages they received on their Apple devices, alleging government involvement in the alleged breach of their devices. The warning message from Apple, shared by these leaders, stated, "State-sponsored attackers may be targeting your iPhone."

    Apple's support page clarifies that their threat notifications serve to inform and assist users who may have been targeted by state-sponsored attackers. These attacks are aimed at specific individuals and their devices based on their identity or activities. In contrast to typical cybercriminals, state-sponsored attackers dedicate substantial resources to target a very limited number of individuals, making these attacks significantly more challenging to detect and prevent.

    Furthermore, Apple explains that state-sponsored attacks are intricate, require substantial financial investment, and often have a limited duration. The vast majority of users are unlikely to be targets of such attacks.

    If Apple identifies activity consistent with a state-sponsored attack, they employ a dual notification approach. This involves displaying a Threat Notification at the top of the page when the user signs in to appleid.apple.com, in addition to sending an email and iMessage notification to the email addresses and phone numbers associated with the user's Apple ID.

    Last Updated Oct 31, 2023, 1:53 PM IST
