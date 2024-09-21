ANTF crackdown nets 469 arrests, seizes over 20,000 kg of illegal drugs in Uttar Pradesh

Under Yogi Adityanath's leadership, Uttar Pradesh's Anti Narcotics Task Force (ANTF) has ramped up its crackdown on the illegal drug trade, seizing narcotics valued at over Rs 175 crore in the past three years. The ANTF has been instrumental in reducing the illegal sale and distribution of drugs throughout the state.

Lucknow: Under the leadership of the Yogi Adityanath government, Uttar Pradesh's Anti Narcotics Task Force (ANTF) has intensified its efforts against the illegal drug trade, seizing illegal substances worth over Rs 175 crore in the past three years. Formed with the specific mandate to tackle drug-related crimes, the ANTF has played a crucial role in curbing the illegal sale and distribution of narcotics across the state.

Since its establishment, the ANTF has registered 187 cases between 2022 and 2024, leading to the arrest of 469 individuals involved in drug trafficking. A total of 20,384.91 kg of illegal drugs with a total value of Rs 175 crore 49 lakh 27 thousand 500, including 6.37 kg of morphine, 33.44 kg of heroin, 129.63 kg of hashish, 106.62 kg of opium, 9,380.14 kg of poppy straw (doda), 10,725.26 kg of ganja, and 3.44 kg of mephedrone were recovered.

In 2024 alone, the ANTF registered 91 cases, making 190 arrests and seizing a variety of drugs. These included 1.78 kg of morphine, 13.93 kg of heroin, 23.85 kg of hashish, 61.88 kg of opium, 6,467.01 kg of ganja, and 3.44 kg mephedrone. In total, ANTF seized 9988.86 kg of narcotics worth Rs 98 crore, 49 lakh and 52 thousand this year.

In terms of the broader anti-drug operations across Uttar Pradesh, over 45,000 kg of illegal drugs have been seized in the past four years, reflecting the state's ongoing commitment to eradicating drug-related crimes.

